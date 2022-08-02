Dad Becomes ‘Fairy Godmother’ in Real-Life Cinderella Story

Bullying is a significant issue that may leave its victims with long-lasting effects on their lives. Children who are bullied often experience poor self-esteem, anxiety, and sadness as a result of their experiences.

It is essential for a parent to recognize the warning signals that their kid is being bullied and responding appropriately in order to safeguard their child.

But what happens if the bullying takes place in your own home?

"The girls have called her dumb..."

According to a story by Rebecca Flood of Newsweek, a man got a divorce from his wife because his stepchildren bullied his biological daughter.

The father stated in the report that he was a widower raising a 12-year-old girl.

He went on to explain that he had met his wife, a newly single mother of two children, some years earlier, when her children were between the ages of 11 and 13.

He wrote:

My stepdaughters were fine with my daughter at first. Of course they didn't just call her sister magically or treat her the same right away but they were nice.

According to the man, everything shifted drastically after a month of being married two years ago.

He explained:

The girls' dad hates my daughter and they (the girls) will spew that hate in our home, and will use it to bully my daughter.

The victim has been subjected to obscene name-calling, insults directed at her IQ, and fat shaming as part of the bullying:

The girls have called her dumb, they have mocked her for being shy and introverted. I made it clear that could not continue if we were to stay married and my wife was determined she would get them to stop.

As much as he could, the father sought therapy for his daughter and attempted to keep them apart. Nevertheless, they continued to mock and insult her.

Eventually, he informed his wife that their marriage was over and that he and his daughter would be moving out.

In an attempt to convince him to remain with her, she pleaded with him. She explained that she cherishes her family and that her two daughters depend on him.

The father said that from the moment he sought a divorce, his wife's family has insisted that his stepdaughters need regular exposure to a positive male role model and that his departure would devastate them.

In reaction to their pleas, the father remarked:

I told them they are not more important than my daughter.

What are your thoughts?

Cinderella is one of the most classic examples of bullying.

The poor girl is endlessly mocked and ridiculed by her stepsisters, forced to do all the work around the house, and treated like a servant. As a result, Cinderella lives a miserable life until she is rescued by her Fairy Godmother and gets her chance to go to the ball.

Although it is a work of fiction, the story of Cinderella highlights some of the real ways girls can be bullied by those who are supposed to love them. And perhaps, in this real-life story, the dad emerges as the Fairy Godmother who saves the girl from further torment.

