Man Loves Staring at Girlfriend, Her Friends Say It’s Too Much

It's no secret that people like to stare at things that are visually appealing. Whether it's a work of art, beautiful scenery, or even a person, there's something intriguing about catching a glimpse of something that catches your eye.

But there's a fine line between appreciating someone's appearance and staring at them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

So when does staring at your girlfriend become creepy?

"My girlfriend has a pretty face. It's just perfect, and I love watching her."

As reported by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, one man spoke out about a recent incident when a woman labeled him "creepy" and blamed him for "ogling" his own girlfriend.

Since they first met nine months ago, the boyfriend asserts that he knows for a fact his girlfriend is his soul mate. Therefore, when they introduced their respective groups of common friends, everything seemed to be going well without a hitch.

He explains:

My girlfriend has a pretty face. It's just perfect and I love watching her. She's also very shy and blushes and gets flustered when I look at her for more than a few seconds.

He thought back to the night before when he and his girlfriend were out to dinner with her besties, and she was retelling a story to the group.

As he recalled:

I didn't notice but I was probably gazing at her when all of a sudden her best friend shouted, 'would you stop being so creepy and stop ogling her? Can't you see that she's uncomfortable?

The room was silent, and then his partner stated she wasn't bothered by his gazing at all, but her closest mate persisted, saying he had been doing it all night and it was disturbing.

The boyfriend was flabbergasted by the statement, and in response, he said:

I told her that she was my girlfriend and that I wasn't staring at a stranger, but then all the girls said that I was wrong. It is wrong to stare like this at a woman even if she's your girlfriend, and that I should at least have noticed how my girlfriend was uncomfortable.

The topic of discussion rapidly morphed into a debate about "sexual harassment," and the boyfriend described how uncomfortable and humiliated he was about the situation despite the fact that the other boyfriends at the gathering supported him.

Once again, the girlfriend assured everyone at the dinner that she did not feel insulted or disturbed in any way.

On the other hand, her closest companion was adamant about not letting it go, resulting in him shouting at her to be quiet.

The dinner party disbanded when the atmosphere was shattered, and the boyfriend offered his girlfriend an apology for making her feel uneasy.

He disclosed the anxious thoughts that were plaguing him:

She must have told her friends something or they wouldn't react so strongly, so she probably thinks and has discussed that I'm being a creep. Or she hasn't told them anything and they made the assessment on their own and that's even more worrying.

In the end, he questioned:

What am I doing wrong here?

What are your thoughts?

In any relationship, it's natural for partners to stare at each other from time to time. After all, eye contact is one of the ways that we communicate our love and affection.

On the other hand, there may come a time when one-sided gazing becomes intense and starts to seem invasive to others around them. Concerning this specific incident, was the boyfriend staring an excessive amount?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

