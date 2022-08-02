Woman Refuses to Babysit Nephew, Leaves Him Crying Alone

Having a baby is a big responsibility, and it's one that shouldn't be taken lightly.

When you become a parent, you're not just responsible for yourself anymore; you're also responsible for your child. That means making sure they're well-cared for, happy, and healthy. It's a lot of work, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

For some families, taking care of a new baby is a team effort.

Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and siblings may pitch in to help feed, change diapers, or simply provide much-needed love and attention. This can be a great way to bond with the new addition to the family and create lasting memories.

But what happens when some family members are not on the same page when it comes to those expectations?

"...she's lucky I didn't call the police..."

According to Newsweek's Matt Keeley, a woman who was handed her sister's newborn to watch without her permission reportedly did nothing to care for him.

The woman has no children and claims not to tolerate them despite her sister Amber recently becoming a mother.

The newly designated aunt adds that the entire family has been assisting Amber with the newborn, so she has grown accustomed to others chipping in - just not her.

However, Amber desired that her sister would eventually get involved with her nephew. And recent events led to Amber paying a visit to her sister in order to collect a package that had been sent to her home inadvertently.

In any case, she brought the baby with her and then nonchalantly thanked her sister for caring for him while she was away, presumably running errands.

The sister was perplexed, insisting that she had never volunteered to care for the child and was not inclined to do so.

The mother refused to budge, insisting that family is always there for family, and ultimately left.

It would seem that her sister upheld her “family came first” statement and deposited the child in his carrier in the foyer. Nevertheless, until Amber returned, the sister did not pay any attention to him.

In other words, the sister remained at home but made no effort to assist in the youngster's care in any way.

After several hours, Amber went back to check on her son and found him in the same spot, wailing and with a dirty diaper.

The aunt explained:

I told her I said I wasn't watching her kid, and she's lucky I didn't call the police, but Amber said that not wanting to babysit doesn't mean you don't do it.

As a result, Amber has vowed to sever all forms of contact with her sister if she does not show remorse for her actions first.

Amber also informed other members of her family about the incident, and they are all denouncing the sister for her behavior.

Auntie, however, maintains that she made it abundantly obvious that she would not be available for babysitting and blames Amber for expecting otherwise.

What do you make of this situation?

Newborns are highly vulnerable and need constant care and attention.

And neglecting a newborn baby is a serious offense.

This can have devastating consequences for the child in the short and long term. Studies have shown that neglected babies are more likely to experience developmental delays, emotional problems, and health issues. In some cases, the effects of neglect can even be fatal.

