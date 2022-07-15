Mom Cancels Stepson’s Summer Camp in Support of Daughter

Anger and frustration are feelings that are common to all youngsters. It is a natural and essential feeling that contributes to their overall comprehension of the world around them.

However, as you are about to discover, failure to regulate a teenager's anger effectively may lead to problems both now and potentially in the future.

"devastated and still crying..."

In a Newsweek story, Samantha Berlin reports that a 16-year-old confessed to torching his sister's most cherished possessions as retribution.

It is important to note that the sister has an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD). This limits many of her interests and hobbies, except for the fact that she adores collecting stickers.

According to her mother, the girl's sticker-collecting hobby significantly helps her stress management and anxiety reduction.

In the meanwhile, the girl's older step-brother has been looking forward to going to summer camp. The mother stated that both she and the boy's biological father have been putting money aside for his camp fees for several months.

She went on to explain:

It's a huge deal for him, and last week he was begging my daughter to give him her camera, and she refused. He begged, and she kept refusing.

Angry, the teenager threw away all his sister's stickers in frustration.

According to the stepmom:

He admitted that he and 2 of his friends dumped them in car oil then burned them. I was in disbelief but very angry.

As punishment, his stepmother barred his friends from visiting him. She also canceled his upcoming trip to camp.

She was told by her husband that canceling the summer camp was an excessive reaction.

Instead, he suggested that his son could “learn from this experience.” Additionally, he recommended punishing his son by grounding him from playing on his electronics for a few days.

His wife disagreed.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old girl is “devastated and still crying over her collections and refusing to talk to anyone."

What are your thoughts?

Research has shown that children with intellectual or developmental disabilities benefit greatly from a hobby. For many kids with IDD, hobbies provide a much-needed sense of structure and routine. They can also be a source of pride and accomplishment, helping to boost self-esteem and confidence.

In addition, hobbies can help kids learn new skills and develop a sense of responsibility. And for some kids, hobbies can even provide a way to connect with others who share similar interests.

However, as you've just read, a sibling may intentionally damage or destroy a hobby or something that is important to another sibling. This can be a very difficult situation for parents to deal with.

On the one hand, they need to support and protect the child with a disability. But at the same time, they need to hold the other child accountable for their actions.

In this scenario, what would you recommend as the most effective course of action to take as a parent moving forward?

