Dad Refuses to Give Son College Money to Start a Business

The decision of whether or not to go to college is a major one that should not be taken lightly. There are many factors to consider, including the cost of tuition, the time commitment involved, and the potential career outcomes.

For some people, college is the best choice. They thrive in an academic setting and are able to use their time in college to develop skills and knowledge that will benefit them in their future careers.

However, for others, they've decided to skip college altogether.

And as a parent, it can be difficult to see your child make decisions that you don't agree with. After all, you want what's best for them to succeed in life. So when your teenager says they don't want to go to college, it can be a tough pill to swallow.

Big Plans, No Experience

According to Kate Fowler of Newsweek, a father took his son's education money "hostage" after realizing he wasn't interested in going to college.

The father recalled when he learned that his spouse was going to have a child, they began a savings account together, and up until now, they have accumulated close to $400,000.

Generally speaking, the father says he has never told his son what he should do in life after he graduates. While both parents supervised the son when absolutely necessary, they let him make most of his own choices while he was still a young adult. Additionally, they didn't force him to participate in sports nor expected him to thrive academically.

Nevertheless, ever since he graduated from high school, he has made the decision that he would not enroll in college.

And, casting aside parental encouragement, he continued to turn down multiple opportunities and avenues to become a contributing member of society. For example, he rejected the chance to work in the family company and totally dismissed the idea of signing up for courses that would teach him a valuable trade.

Overall, the son's post-high school graduation game-plan was to launch a company with the funds his parents set aside for his college education.

In spite of this, his father has said that he would only agree to it on the condition that he attend some classes at the community college in the areas of business, finance, and accounting in order to get a deeper comprehension of what it takes to operate a real-world company successfully.

According to the father:

I said that I would pay them out of pocket and not from the fund, and then I would expect a well-made business plan before I would give him the money. My wife agrees 100 percent.

In today's world, there is a great deal of peer and societal pressure to pursue higher education.

A lot of individuals think that the only way to be successful is to get a degree from a higher institution of learning.

However, there is no guarantee that this is always the case. There are many other ways to achieve success, and attending college is not required for all of them.

