Family Members Banned From Newborn for Finding Fault With Mom

No two parents are exactly alike, and as a result, every family has its own unique parenting style.

While some families are able to agree to disagree on parenting choices respectfully, others find themselves butting heads constantly.

"I told them it wasn't babysitting when it's my own child."

Jack Beresford of Newsweek reported that a couple criticized a husband’s lifestyle and methods for caring for his wife, who was suffering from postpartum depression (PPD).

The husband recently opened up about how things are going with his family after his wife gave birth 4 months ago.

For the most part, his experience of having to see her struggle with PPD has been extremely traumatic for him.

Aware of her need for assistance, he scheduled some free time away from work and handed her his credit card. He then suggested that she take a day off and treat herself while he took care of their child.

Soon after she left, his brother and wife stopped by to visit the newborn.

Right off the bat, they were baffled by the situation. Their curiosity was piqued, and they wanted to know where his wife was and why he was “babysitting” for her.

The father recalled what happened next:

I told them it wasn't babysitting when it's my own child, and I was giving my wife some time to herself.

After hearing his response, the sister-in-law sneered and said that if she wanted to be a good mother, she needed to stay home.

After a moment, his older brother confirmed her statement. He also said he felt taking care of babies was “easy.".

In retaliation, the dad said:

Of course, it'd be easy for you because you live with mom, so you could just dump the baby on her.

After the two of them disagreed, the father ultimately told the pair to never return to his house again until they apologized first.

Then he booted them out of his home.

What are your thoughts?

It can be difficult to deal with family members who criticize your parenting choices. After all, if you are the one who is responsible for your children, shouldn't you have the final say in how they are raised?

And, if you find that your family members are constantly trying to undermine your authority, do you think limiting their contact with your children may be best?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby