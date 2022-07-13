Woman Refuses to Make Friends With New Neighbor

Friendship and sociability are often associated with the concept of being a good neighbor. When everything is said and done, it seems impossible to be one if you don't get along with the people who live nearby.

There are, however, some situations in which being friendly is not always possible or desirable. In some cases, people simply don't get along. And, as you're about to read, there may be instances in which people prefer to keep to themselves altogether.

"She introduced herself as the new neighbor and started talking a mile a minute."

A story was reported in Newsweek by Sara Santora about a woman who turned down an offer to get to know her new neighbor and become her friend.

The woman said that she and her hubby currently make their home in the very last unit in their development. Due to the fact that neither of them is very outgoing, they choose to lead solitary lifestyles.

There was a knock at the door a couple of days ago, and the woman opened it, assuming that someone had sent her a delivery. Instead, when she answered the door, she was greeted by her new neighbor.

The woman explains:

She introduced herself as the new neighbor and started talking a mile a minute. She told me that she had three children, was a stay-at-home mom [SAHM], was new to the area, and some other stuff that I don't really remember. Then she started peppering me with questions and seemed to get more and more disappointed as I answered.

She went on to recount the barrage of questions:

She asked if I had children (no), did we plan on having children (no), do I know any of the social activities in the area (no), do I know any local mom groups (confused no), do I every babysit (hard no). You get the picture.

The woman subsequently suggested to the new neighbor that she could have more success connecting with people residing in the vicinity of the local school.

However, the new neighbor was insistent and maintained that they need to become friends and extended an invitation to have coffee.

She went on to explain:

I thanked her politely but was honest and told her it didn't seem like we had much in common and I couldn't really see us being friends, but that I was sure she could find a good mom group at the playground towards the center of the neighborhood.

As a direct consequence of this, the neighbor became visibly irate and inquired as to whether or not her husband was just as much of a jerk as she was.

After that, she turned her back and marched away.

What are your thoughts?

One of the great things about living in a neighborhood is the potential to meet new people and make new friends. However, not everyone is interested in socializing with their neighbors.

Even though it may be tempting to try and force introverts to socialize, it's important to respect their decision and not make them feel uncomfortable.

Do you agree or disagree?

Let me know what you think in the comments and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby