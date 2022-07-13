Mom Forces Teen Daughter to Pay Rent to Live at Home

Even though teenagers are often viewed as sources of angst and rebellion, they can also be valuable members of the family.

It's not uncommon for teenagers to play a significant role in the running of their family household in various ways. Their responsibilities may include cooking and cleaning, as well as taking care of younger siblings.

However, once our kids reach a certain age, should they pitch in and help out with the family expenses too?

"Setting my kids up to be successful when they move out is the point."

According to a story by Kate Fowler of Newsweek, one mother is requiring her daughter, who is 18 years old, to sign a rental contract in order to continue living in the house.

The woman, who lives in Oklahoma and has six children, recorded a video of the daughter signing the contract. She then uploaded the video on TikTok as public confirmation of the terms of the rental agreement.

As a consequence of the agreement, the 18-year-old will be required to make a payment of $100 each month, in addition to all of the expenses and food that she is responsible for paying.

The mother said that she wanted to use the experience as a learning opportunity for her child. She said that she was doing nothing more than preparing her for the long-term and giving her the tools necessary to be successful.

The mother clarified her motives as follows:

My parenting and support also doesn't stop at 18...and my love isn't conditional. Setting my kids up to be successful when they move out is the point.

The mother claims that her own parents did not do enough to prepare her for adulthood, which left her ill-equipped for life as a single teenage mother at the age of 16.

Teenagers may feel repelled by the idea of paying rent to live at home. However, there are actually several benefits.

First of all, it teaches financial responsibility. Having to budget for rent every month teaches teens how to manage their finances more effectively.

The second advantage of paying rent is that it provides teenagers with a sense of independence. In spite of living at home, they are still responsible for their own space and bills. For teens, this can be a great way of transitioning into adulthood.

Last but not least, paying rent can contribute to a better relationship within the family. When teenagers contribute financially to the household, it shows that they're mature and responsible members of the family.

