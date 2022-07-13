Bride Pressures Future Sister-in-Law to Dye Her Natural Hair

Abby Joseph

There is no doubt that weddings are time-honored traditions that are typically associated with happiness and joy. In spite of this, many families feel that weddings can be a stressful and conflict-filled experience. There are several reasons for this, but one of the most commonly cited is the pressure to please the bride-to-be.

When it comes to her big day, the bride is often seen as the center of attention, and it may be that her family members feel like they need to go above and beyond just to make her feel special. In the process, as you're above to discover, disagreements may arise about everything from the wedding guest list to the future sister-in-law's hair color.

"They told me...I should just do what she wants."

In a recent article for Newsweek, Taylor McCloud discussed the peculiar hair changes requested by a future sister-in-law.

The woman reported that her brother's fiancé has been imitating her natural hair color for many years, and she went on to say that this situation has become problematic as of late.

In her words:

My natural color is red. I love my hair. My sister-in-law is a blonde but she loves to have red hair and in fact, ever since meeting me she's been dying her hair almost exactly my color.

In spite of her apathy for the knockoff hair color, the woman claimed that as a result of an upcoming wedding, the bride-to-be made a very bold request.

The woman elaborated as follows:

She told me this week that I should dye my hair to a different color because she wants her hair to be unique in her wedding. She offered to cover all the costs as well but I just said no because it's my hair.

The woman discussed her predicament with her brother, who told her that since it was her natural hair, she had complete creative freedom with regard to how she styled or treated it.

She has, however, been cautioned by her parents that this is not her special occasion, that she needs to be more flexible, and that it is imperative that everyone gets along in order to sustain their long-term relationship.

She said:

They told me I'm making this minor issue into a big problem and I should just do what she wants because it's her wedding.

What are your thoughts?

Every bride wants her wedding day to be perfect. After all, it is a once-in-a-lifetime event that will be remembered forever.

But did this bride go too far by asking her sister-in-law to change her hair color?

It could be argued that the bride was being unreasonable in expecting her sister-in-law to change her appearance for the wedding. After all, hair color is a personal choice, and it is not fair to ask someone to change their appearance just for a photo op.

Ultimately, whether or not the bride went too far is a matter of opinion. What is certain, however, is that weddings can bring out the best and worst in people.

