Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn

As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents.

In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.

Some argue that this shift has had a negative impact on parenting, with parents feeling isolated and overburdened by the demands of childcare.

Others argue that the traditional family unit is no longer necessary or desirable. They point to the increased options for childcare and the fact that many grandparents are now healthy and active well into their golden years.

" You should not have gotten pregnant..."

According to a recent article written by Jack Beresford for Newsweek, a retired man has informed his expectant daughter that she should not count on him providing daycare after his grandchild is born.

The 52-year-old man had just learned that his daughter Amanda (27) and her spouse Chris (25) expected him to provide daily, personal care and watch over the newborn while they were at work.

They also anticipate that he would look after their kid whenever the two of them go out to socialize on certain evenings.

He expressed to her how thrilled he was to have the opportunity to play the role of grandpa to the child. But the responsibility of a daily caregiver?

No.

Amanda was unimpressed and adamant, insisting that it was unjust that their existence should revolve around a child.

In response, the father shared these words of wisdom with his daughter:

Amanda, of course, you and Chris's life is going to be 'all about a baby.' That's what it means to be a parent. You should not have gotten pregnant if you just expected someone else to raise your child.

In the end, his family is still trying to persuade him that he needs to commit time to care for the baby when it arrives.

When our children are young, we as parents naturally assume the role of caregiver for them. We take care of them by feeding them, keeping them clean, and helping them grow into self-sufficient adults.

What happens, though, when children reach adulthood, have children of their own, and are unable to care for them?

This is an issue that is becoming more prevalent in modern culture, as an increasing number of young people are discovering that they are unable to provide adequate childcare. This problem is exacerbated by a multitude of reasons, including, but not limited to, insufficient financial stability and issues related to mental health.

As a consequence of this, grandparents often find themselves in the position of having to step in and resume their previous responsibilities as caregivers. Although engaging in this activity may be a satisfying experience, it also has the potential to be taxing. There is a possibility that grandparents are not psychologically or physically prepared to take on the responsibilities that come with caring for a grandchild full-time.

