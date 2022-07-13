A Charitable Couple Wants to Take Kids to Disney But Not Their Parents

Communication is essential to maintaining healthy family relationships. It allows family members to share their thoughts and feelings with each other, and it helps to resolve conflict.

In contrast, families who do not communicate well often find themselves feeling disconnected and misunderstood. And, as you're about to read, even with the best intentions in mind, dysfunctional communication can also lead to tension and conflict.

"What about us?"

Taylor McCloud reported in Newsweek about a couple who wanted to take their niece and nephew to Disney World without the children's parents.

The couple said that they are married, doing well financially, and don't have any children of their own. However, they do have five nephews and nieces, and they help them out to the best of their ability whenever they are in a position to do so.

Their overarching belief is that families should prioritize the well-being of one another.

After revealing that the parents of the nieces and nephews had had an exceptionally challenging year, the couple wanted to provide the overworked parents with a much-needed break, so they volunteered to take their nephews and nieces on vacation with them to Disney.

The parents instantly declined the offer. When it came down to it, the sister-in-law ended up getting angry and asking:

What about us? You're just gonna leave us at home to do nothing while you guys have fun?

At the very end of the conversation, the sister-in-law issued a threat, indicating that she would prohibit her children from going on the holiday if they were not also invited.

