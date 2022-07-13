Woman Abandons Her Fiancé on Family Vacation

One of the most challenging aspects of any relationship is dealing with difficult in-laws. For many women, this means contending with a mother-in-law who is overbearing, critical, or simply impossible to please.

While it can be tempting to simply avoid your mother-in-law altogether, this is not always possible (or desirable). After all, she is likely to be an important part of your life for many years to come.

This may mean learning to compromise, communicating more effectively, or simply spending more time together. In spite of this, as you will soon discover, neither patience nor understanding will enable one woman to maintain a healthy and happy relationship with her difficult future mother-in-law.

Family Therapy

Newsweek's Ashley Gale writes about a woman who ditched her fiancé and his family during their vacation because he chose to play a practical joke on her.

According to the woman:

My fiance's mother 'Lia' hates me. I honestly hate her too. I've never felt this way about another human being before, but she has been nothing but awful since day one.

However, in order to cope with the mounting pressure, they came to the conclusion that they needed to go to family counseling, which was then followed by a vacation getaway with the whole family.

During the rounds of family counseling, Lia came to the conclusion that she needed to stop being so rude to her future daughter-in-law. The arrangement is somewhat peculiar when one considers that Lia merely agreed to pretend that his son's fiancé does not exist.

Naturally, things between her fiancé and Lia have been tense as of late, which is to be expected given the impending vacation with the family.

The Family Vacation

The woman, her fiancé, Lia, and several other relatives made the decision to visit a water park on one of the days that they were on their out-of-state vacation.

Before they went to the water park, the woman's fiancé expressed his concern to her about the back-tied bikini she was sporting, saying that it made him uncomfortable.

Because some of the water park rides were challenging, he believed that the "back-tied bikini" constituted a threat to her safety. Nevertheless, he located a new bikini he believed she would adore, and he presented her with it. Considering that she likes to wear the items that he purchases for her, she decided to wear the swimsuit.

The woman revealed what happened next:

Imagine my surprise when we got there and Lia had the same bikini. It was like something out of a movie. She stopped mid walk and just glared at me. Everyone was laughing, because they were all in on it.

Due to the fact that Lia and the woman have a deep-seated animosity for one another, the relatives who were in on the prank believed it would be humorous. They had already been trying to make a prank work for a long time, and when Lia went shopping for a swimming suit when they were on vacation, they realized that this was their chance.

Although initially angered by the joke, Lia later found it funny since, like the rest of her clan, she takes pleasure in playing practical jokes.

When the woman finally got back to her hotel room after her harrowing experience, she was so unhappy that she immediately called the number for the airlines and made arrangements to go back to her hometown sooner than she had originally anticipated.

Her fiancé thinks that she went overboard in her response to the entire affair, and he is mortified by her behavior.

In the end, the woman disclosed the following:

We are not calling off the engagement though that was never really an option for me. He made a mistake and yes I am upset, but I believe mistakes should be learning opportunities, and he has proven he is willing to communicate and grow from this.

What are your thoughts?

There is a great deal of information to be unpacked here, for example:

Did the woman go overboard in her reaction to the joke that was made at her expense?

Is there anything that can be done to remedy Lia's opinion of her?

Should the woman continue to be in the relationship?

