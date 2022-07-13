Grandmother Refuses to Support Swim Lessons for Grandchild

Swimming is a valuable life skill that can help to prevent accidents and injuries. Every year, there are thousands of drownings in the United States, many of them involving children. In fact, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-14, according to the CDC.

While pools and other bodies of water can be fun and enjoyable, they also pose a serious risk. That's why it's so important for children to learn how to swim. Swim lessons can give children the skills and confidence they need to stay safe in and around water. They will learn how to properly approach and enter the water, how to tread water and float, and how to swim strokes.

In addition, swim lessons can teach children about water safety and help them to develop a healthy respect for the dangers of water. However, as you're about to read, one grandmother doesn't exactly agree, or understand, that swim lessons are an important part of keeping children safe and preventing accidents.

Grandma wants swim lessons to stop before the baby is "killed"

According to a story by Ashley Gale of Newsweek, a grandmother is claiming that enrolling her 6-month-old grandson in swim lessons would result in the child's untimely death.

The daughter-in-law opened the narrative by describing how they had only just begun enrolling their son, who was 6 months old at the time, in swim classes. According to the mom, the instructor places a strong emphasis on safety, and as a result, parents are urged to maintain constant physical touch with their children during the duration of the lesson. In addition, there is a swim instructor provided for every four adults when they are in the pool with the infants, and lifeguards are keeping an eye on them as well.

The daughter-in-law explains:

My MIL [mother-in-law] hates, HATES, HATES this and has repeatedly told my wife she needs to stop me before I 'get our baby killed.

The mom went on to explain that her wife originally had no issues with the class; but, once her mother (the aforementioned mother-in-law) started making a fuss about waiting until the baby became older to begin swim lessons, the woman's wife began to have issues with the class.

On the other hand, the daughter-in-law doesn't want to wait since the class has already begun and, in her opinion, it would be beneficial for their son to participate.

She followed up by telling her wife that if her mother had a legitimate concern, they could discuss it between themselves, but that she did not approve of her mother meddling in the decisions that they made regarding their children.

Despite the fact that her wife has given her the go-ahead for their son to continue with the swim lessons, she could tell that she's becoming more aggravated with her because of the situation.

Overall, the daughter-in-law is of the opinion that her mother-in-law shouldn't have any input in the decision-making process on the subject.

What are your thoughts?

Interfering members of the family may be a cause of aggravation for a variety of different reasons. Their unsolicited advice might be difficult to ignore, and their criticisms can make it challenging to have confidence in one's own parenting skills and talents.

Additionally, their persistent intervention might make it harder to keep good boundaries in a relationship. All of these things may play a role in sentiments of bitterness and even a sense of alienation from one another. In some circumstances, it may be important to have an honest dialogue with the member of the family who is causing the problem in order to establish clearer limits.

