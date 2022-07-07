Parents Donate Teenager's Books to Charity As a Punishment

Bookworms are often misunderstood by others.

While they may be seen as introverted or even antisocial, the truth is that bookworms are simply people who enjoy reading. In today's fast-paced world, it can be all too easy to forget the simple pleasure of losing oneself in a good book. However, for bookworms, reading is not just a way to pass the time; it is a passion.

Bookworms know that there is no greater feeling than finding a book that they can really get lost in. They also know that books can be a source of comfort and guidance during difficult times.

However, as you are going to read, one bibliophile's parents do not appreciate the value of reading at all.

"...she couldn't give my book back because her dad threw it away"

Taylor McCloud of Newsweek writes about an aunt who explains how her bookworm niece tragically ended up without any books in her possession.

The aunt said both she and her niece "Liz," who is 16 years old, are both ardent readers and even classify themselves as book lovers. The aunt also stated that she has always endorsed the reading habit, despite receiving criticism from the teen's mother and father.

The aunt generally chooses a few books from the selection that Liz provides her, and these are given to her as birthday and holiday gifts.

On the other hand, Liz's parents couldn't be more different. They believe that Liz is wasting her time by reading as much as she does.

The aunt said not long ago that she let her niece borrow a book from her, and that she intended to get the book back when she got together with her family for supper on the weekend. However, the aunt was able to ascertain that the book had been discarded, in addition to the terrible cause for its disappearance.

She explains:

Liz wouldn't look me in the eye and was acting kinda uncomfortable, which isn't like her. She looked very upset and said she was sorry but she couldn't give my book back because her dad threw it away.

According to Liz, she had been running late with her housework, so her father took several books off the shelf, including the one that belonged to her aunt, and placed them all in a collection box for charitable contributions.

Liz's parents went on a rant about how she is overreacting and not listening to them, and she is a moody teen who will soon get over the situation.

In the end, the aunt lost her cool and yelled at them, telling them that they have caused Liz a great deal of harm and are horrible at parenting.

The aunt explained:

I felt disgusted and told Liz to send me a list of the books she lost and I'll buy them for her again.

Reading has been shown to have a number of benefits for teens. For one, it can help to improve vocabulary and communication skills. In addition, reading can also promote empathy and understanding, as well as improve concentration and focus.

However, maybe most significantly, reading can be a stress-relieving pastime that is both fun and calming. Because reading brings so many benefits to teens, it is vital that parents, like Liz's, encourage their children to read on a daily basis.

