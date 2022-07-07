The Father Who Runs His Family Like an 'Army' Regiment

During the summer months, many parents report that it may be difficult to find ways to keep their children engaged.

When school is out for the summer, children often find themselves with a great deal of extra time on their hands, which frequently results in feelings of boredom and conduct that is disruptive.

As you are about to read, one method to prevent this from happening is to assign some summertime responsibilities to your children.

"I don't want my kids just sitting in front of a screen all day."

Newsweek's Alice Gibbs reports on a father who runs his family like an "army" regiment.

The mother and the father both continue to work during the summer months, while their three children, who range in age from 8 to 15, stay at home.

Throughout the course of the week, the father assigns the three kids certain chores to do on a regular basis. Among these duties are cleaning the bathroom, bedrooms, and playroom, as well as any dishes that need to be done.

Moreover, a variety of errands have been scheduled for certain days. On Mondays, for instance, his kids are responsible for doing things like washing, folding, and putting away their clothing. The sweeping and vacuuming are done on Tuesdays. They clean and vacuum once more on Friday, in addition to mowing the grass and pulling weeds in the garden on Wednesdays.

Besides the list of daily responsibilities, the father said he also sets physical activity targets for them.

He explains:

Monday to Friday, they wake up and run one mile and have 15 minutes to do it. If they don't do it in 15 minutes, nothing happens, I'm just giving them a very achievable goal.

There are other restrictions in the home, including the requirement that all electronic devices must be switched off between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. when the parents are expected to return from work.

Because they have a pool and tons of toys, he says they can do lots of stuff without computers.

Furthermore, because the children's tasks need to be finished by 4:30 in the afternoon, they spend the morning gaming on Xbox or watching television, then they have lunch, and after that, they perform their work and enjoy themselves.

He stated the following in his explanation of the comprehensive summer vacation plan:

I don't want my kids just sitting in front of a screen all day because it's not healthy. Being forced to use your imagination isn't a bad thing as far as I'm concerned.

According to him, he is putting in a lot of effort in order to make sure that the summer possibilities available to his children are the best that he can make them.

Contrary to popular belief, giving your kids chores can actually be beneficial. It teaches them responsibility and encourages them to develop good work habits. It also gives them a sense of accomplishment and boosts their self-esteem.

And, let's face it, it's a lot cheaper than sending them to camp!

