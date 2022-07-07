Bridal Photographer Fired for Not Wearing a Bra at the Ceremony

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event that deserves to be treated with the utmost professionalism. Every facet of a wedding—from the food to the music—needs to be properly carried out for the occasion to be considered a success.

Choosing the appropriate photographer, however, is going to be one of the most essential choices you'll have to make. After all, the photographs you take at your wedding will serve as a constant memory of that unforgettable day.

On the other hand, as you are about to discover, even the most exhaustive investigation into who to employ for your "ideal" wedding may result in unanticipated outcomes.

"I noticed, my husband noticed, everyone noticed."

According to a report written by Rebecca Flood for Newsweek, a bride got a photographer fired after the wedding because of her dubious attire during the ceremony.

There were no problems with the wedding, but the bride and groom and their guests all agreed that there was one thing that really stuck out, which was what the photographer was wearing.

Prior to the event, the couple had several meetings with the photographer to discuss the requirements, locations, and other topics. In retrospect, there was nothing suspicious or unusual to report.

Except, as explained by the bride:

Day of the wedding she shows up in a sheer white blouse with lace, completely see-through, with no bra. I noticed, my husband noticed, everyone noticed. I, and most of my guests, just spent the evening trying to look away.

The bride was able to overhear others discussing or making jokes about it the whole time that the celebration was going on. After all was said and done, she and her husband had a nice chuckle about the incident.

The bride appeared to be taking everything in stride, saying:

I guess every wedding needs a weird story, at least mine didn't involve a guest.

It would seem that the couple gave the matter practically no consideration after the wedding since they received the photographs and deemed them to be satisfactory and in accordance with the price that they had paid for them.

Several days later, she received an online questionnaire from the company that employed the photographer asking for her comments, and she stated:

Overall I rated them well and even rated the photographer well except for the professional category, I gave a 3 (out of 5) and in the box filled in that I felt her clothing could be more professional.

After that, a supervisor asked for more clarification, at which point she described the attire and said that it wasn't a major concern despite the fact that it wasn't exactly suitable. While the supervisor did not have much to say, she could tell he was taking it seriously, and he thanked her for telling them.

As time went on, the newlywed learned that the photographer had been sacked as a result of the braless incident. As one would expect, the photographer was unhappy about it.

However, this was not the conclusion of the tale.

During the course of the weekend, the photographer makes an appearance on the newlyweds' property while inebriated, wearing several bras, and yelling at their home.

In the end, they were forced to make a call to the authorities in order to have her removed.

What are your thoughts?

The situation described leads to an interesting ethical question: Should the newlywed have said something about the photographer's outfit? 

On one hand, it could be argued that the bride was well within her rights to speak up. After all, she had paid for a certain level of service, and the photographer's outfit did not meet her expectations.

On the other hand, one may argue that the bride ought to have kept her views to herself in light of the fact that the penalty, namely being fired, could be seen as being too harsh.

Let me know what you think in the comments and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

