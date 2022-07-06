Pregnant Wife's 'Inedible' Meal Thrown Out, Takeout Ordered

Cooking is an important part of any relationship.

It can be a way to show your partner that you care about them, and it can be a source of enjoyment for both of you. However, if you're not honest with your significant other about how you feel about their cooking, it can lead to some serious consequences.

For one thing, they may continue to make dishes that you don't enjoy, which can make mealtimes a chore instead of a pleasure.

Worse yet, as you're about to read, they may take your criticism personally and become defensive, leading to arguments and resentment.

"It will be a little secret between me and the delivery guy."

Newsweek's Kate Fowler quotes a spouse who says that his wife's changing tastes in cuisine are due to the fact that she is pregnant. The man says her cooking is normally wonderful and much superior to his own, but since she has been pregnant, her preferences have changed.



He writes:

Ever since she got pregnant, she's been spoiling everything with too much salt. The food is almost inedible.

Recently, during suppertime, the pregnant woman decided to lay down and get some rest because she was sleepy. However, rather than consuming the dinner that she had prepared, he ordered takeout.

According to the husband:

I will head outside and eat there. She doesn't have to know. It will be a little secret between me and the delivery guy. No big deal

The husband had no idea that his wife was listening in on their conversations. Obviously, that was upsetting to her, and she immediately started weeping.

He was accused of loathing her cooking. She said she had never noticed and that he should have pointed out what she was doing wrong sooner. Then she burst into tears again and said that he did, in fact, despise her cooking.

As a kind of retaliation, the wife instituted an intercourse "ban" in the household, made it clear that he wouldn't get to see her nude until the following year, and insisted that he cook all of his own meals moving forward.

What are your thoughts?

During pregnancy, a woman's body goes through a variety of changes in order to support the developing baby. These changes can be both physical and emotional, and they can often be unexpected.

One change that is not often talked about is a change in taste. Some women find that their usual food cravings change during pregnancy, or that they can no longer stomach certain foods.

Therefore, how should the husband have dealt with his wife's cooking, which he described as being "inedible"?

In contrast, was her reaction to her husband's secret plot to order takeout excessive?

