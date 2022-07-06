Managers Skip Retirement Celebration for Worker of 20 Years

The values, beliefs, and conventions that are held in common by all of a company's workers are what is referred to as the company's culture.

A positive culture may be a key source of competitive advantage, but a dysfunctional culture, as you're about to read, can have the opposite impact.

"Just a few coworkers and myself showed."

According to a report by Anders Anglesey for Newsweek, the management of a small firm skipped a worker's farewell retirement celebration despite the fact that the person had worked there for the last 20 years.

A coworker who was there at the time relayed the story and expressed confusion about whether or not this was typical behavior.

After more than two decades of service to the organization, they honored one of their coworkers by treating him to a farewell lunch as a group.

The coworker explained:

We sent invites a week ahead to everyone in the office, including the president and our managers. Just a few coworkers and myself showed.

According to him, things went well and they had a good time; but, the disappointment on the face of his colleague when he learned that none of his superiors had come to share in the celebration of his accomplishment was clear to see.

The fact that their president brought their supervisor to lunch at a different restaurant just across the road was the straw that broke the camel's back for them. In the end, they decided to split the cost between them in order to pay for their buddy.

It was at this point that he questioned the whole situation:

Is this what I should expect after giving away a majority of my life to these people? Not even one lunch?

What are your thoughts?

It is more vital than ever in today's business environment to acknowledge the value that a committed employee brings to an organization.

Workers are growing more used to job-hopping as a result of the emergence of the gig economy, which has resulted in fewer firms being willing to provide employees with long-term employment contracts. As a consequence of this, it is becoming an increasingly unusual occurrence to find personnel who are prepared to commit to a firm for the long haul.

In addition, research has shown that staff turnover may be expensive for firms, with the typical cost of replacing one employee estimated to be between $30,000 and $45,000. As a result, it is crucial for employers to cultivate a setting in which their staff members have the impression that they are respected and appreciated.

