Arizona's Famous 'Wonder Woman'

Lynda Carter is both a vocalist and an actress, but she is most well-known for her portrayal of "Wonder Woman" on the television series of the same name that aired in the 1970s.

Early Years and Profession

Lynda Jean Cordova came into the world on July 24, 1951, in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Lynda, the tallest and most slender of her three siblings, trained in dance and theater throughout her youth.

She attended Arizona State University for a short period of time before deciding to leave in order to pursue a career as a singer with the rock band she formed in high school. By 1972, Carter had moved back in with her parents and launched a career as a model. She began her journey to become Miss USA by competing in a beauty contest in her hometown, and in 1973, she was crowned the winner.

Hollywood came calling not long after she had successfully defended her championship. After completing her acting training in New York, Carter started appearing as a guest on a variety of television series, including Cos and Starsky and Hutch. But it was her starring performance as Wonder Woman in 1975 that established her as a famous actress in the public eye.

The program was first shown on ABC as a one-off special; but, by 1976, the network had transformed it into an ongoing series. Despite the fact that CBS initially feared that a show with a female protagonist wouldn't be successful, the network decided to take it up after one season and continue airing it for a few more years.

When those events took place, professionals working in television didn't believe the market would accept a female host of a program like Wonder Woman. In general, women were the ones purchasing all of their things; nevertheless, males were the ones taking the stage.

Despite this, Wonder Woman was a success with audiences consisting of both men and women. To paraphrase Carter, Wonder Woman is not only a fictional character from a cartoon, she is battling for the truth, justice, and the hidden self that resides inside all girls and women everywhere. She embodies the inherent moral fortitude and kindness that is present in all women.

Projects Completed Later

Following Wonder Woman, Carter has continued to pursue her passions in the acting and music industries. She has performed live in Las Vegas and has featured as a guest on a number of television series, including Law & Order, Two and a Half Men, and Smallville.

In 2005, she had roles in the film adaptation of "The Dukes of Hazzard" and the West End London production of "Chicago." In the 1980s, Carter was a spokesperson for Maybelline, and in the 1990s, she was a brand ambassador for Lens Express.

Personal Life

In 2008, Carter came clean about her private history of battling alcoholism in the past.

Between the years 1977 and 1982, Carter was married to Ron Samuels, a producer, and manager in the Hollywood film industry.

In 1984, she wed Washington attorney Robert Altman, and the pair has been blessed with two children: Jamie and Jessica.

