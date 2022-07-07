Woman Abandons Boyfriend at Party Over Jokes at Her Expense

Making jokes at someone else's expense can be a sensitive topic. On the one hand, humor is a powerful tool for bonding and relieving tension. Making fun of someone can help to break the ice and build rapport.

On the other hand, jokes that target someone's appearance, intelligence, or abilities can be hurtful and humiliating.

When deciding whether or not to make a joke at someone's expense, it is important to consider the context and your relationship with the person. If you are close friends or family members, you are likely to have a better understanding of each other's sense of humor and boundaries.

However, as you're about to read, even in close relationships, it is important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings.

"I told them I didn't like that kind of talk..."

According to Newsweek's Jack Beresford, during a party, a woman who claimed to be an ex-pro gymnast walked out on her boyfriend when one of his pals made an improper comment about her.

As reported, the woman is currently employed as a gymnastics instructor after retiring from the sport at the age of 25 owing to the impact it had on her body.

She attended a party recently with her boyfriend, who is 29 years old. This was her first opportunity to meet a group of her boyfriend's friends.

According to her, the majority of his friends were extremely pleasant. However, she revealed the following:

But a few got gross when they learned of my profession. And I'm sure many of you can guess the comments that followed.

There was some curiosity about her agility, range of motion, and remarks about their bedroom routines, according to the former professional gymnast.

While the statements made her feel uneasy, she was disappointed to see her partner laughing alongside them.

She made the decision to speak out since she was upset by the jokes and his response to them.

She said:

I told them I didn't like that kind of talk and it degraded my sport.

Even so, her partner would not back down and insisted that it was just a joke while encouraging her to chill out.

After that, the remarks persisted until she finally decided that she had had enough and started walking back toward her house.

Despite his efforts to keep her at the party, she persisted, telling him that they could enjoy the rest of the evening making jokes without her.

She returned home to find multiple texts from her boyfriend informing her she had mishandled the situation and humiliated him. He also cautioned her that, socially speaking, she should be prepared for such remarks.

She explained:

I usually have a thicker skin about this stuff. I've heard it all before... but I was stressed about meeting his friends and making a good impression and then ambushed by this so it got under my skin.

What are your thoughts?

Jokes about intercourse can be a minefield. In some ways, they can help to break the ice and loosen up people who might feel awkward or uptight. However, they can also make people feel uncomfortable, anxious, or even offended.

If you find yourself in the latter group, it can be tough to know how to respond. After all, nobody wants to be the party pooper who kills the mood with their sensitivities.

