Bride Asks Jet Skiers to Leave Ocean to Create 'Perfect' Wedding

Wedding ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that is steeped in symbolism and meaning. For many couples, the wedding ceremony is the most significant part of the day. It is a chance to proclaim their love for one another in front of their family and friends and to commit themselves to a lifetime of happiness.

But what makes a perfect wedding ceremony? Is it something more intangible, like the feeling of love and joy that surrounds the event?

Or is it the décor, food, guests, or, as you're about to read, the public venue?

Is it appropriate to ask someone to leave a public place?

According to Newsweek's Kate Fowler, a woman confessed to requesting people to get out of the ocean so they wouldn't be in the backdrop of her wedding celebration.

During the ceremony, people were enjoying the ocean and riding jet skis in the background.

The bride explained:

It really bothered me because they would appear in the background so I told my wedding planner about it. She was very understanding and said she would fix it.

Conversely, contacting the individuals in the water failed to produce any results because they simply declined the request and continued their recreational activities.

Even though the bride took the effort to go personally and urge them to stop, they were indifferent to her pleas.

The bride stated that she was ready to go speak with someone from the hotel, but her husband-to-be initially prevented her from doing so and told her it would be a rude thing to do.

Instead, she responded by telling him that standing up for herself wasn't impolite and then went in search of hotel employees, who informed her that there was nothing they could do about the situation.

What are your thoughts?

One of the most challenging aspects of wedding photography is dealing with background people. Even if you have a strict vision of the ceremonial backdrop, there's always the risk that someone will sneak into the frame.

In this situation, did the bride have the right to ask the jet skiers to leave the water?

Or, did they have just as much of a right to be at the beach and enjoy themselves?

