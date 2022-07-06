Mom Demands to Bring Her Kids to Child-Free Wedding

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYPev_0gWIyNIE00
Ramin Talebi

For many couples, their wedding day is a chance to celebrate their love with their closest family and friends. However, some couples choose to invite children to their wedding, whether they are the couple's own children or the children of guests.

While some people believe that children add to the joy and excitement of a wedding, others argue that they can be disruptive and distracting. In fact, as you're about to read, some couples have even chosen to ban children from their weddings altogether. 

According to Monica Greep of Newsweek, a mother has come under fire for asking if it is unfair to bring two children to a wedding ceremony despite the fact that the bride and groom have explicitly indicated that they do not wish to invite children.

Should kids be banned from weddings?

Recently, a mother received an invitation to her cousin's wedding; however, she was informed that her children would not be included because the bride and groom wanted to have a ceremony that was mostly devoid of children and did not consider their second cousins to be immediate kin.

Except for the groom's daughter and nephew, no children were invited to the wedding. In spite of this, the mother felt anxious about leaving her eight-month-old baby at home since she is solely breastfed.

Due to allergies, her daughter is rejecting the milk replacement she is receiving, which has made it difficult for them to wean her onto a bottle.

The mother approached the bride and groom and asked if she could bring her newborn and 2-year-old boy to the wedding. She offered to pay for the toddler's dinner, but the couple declined, stating that they had previously turned down requests from guests to bring their children.

In response, the mother asked:

In my mind, is it better to have two guests who you originally invited plus a baby and toddler we would pay for than to lose two guests you originally wanted there as you say no children are welcome, no matter the circumstances?

What are your thoughts?

One of the most hotly debated topics among engaged couples is whether or not to invite children to their wedding. On one hand, some couples feel that children add an element of fun and innocence to the proceedings.

On the other hand, others worry that kids will be disruptive and too annoying for the other guests to enjoy the event.

So, what’s the verdict? Should this mother's children be banned from the wedding?

Let me know what you think in the comments and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Children# Wedding# Parents# Family

Comments / 132

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
8515 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Parents Donate Teenager's Books to Charity As a Punishment

Bookworms are often misunderstood by others. While they may be seen as introverted or even antisocial, the truth is that bookworms are simply people who enjoy reading. In today's fast-paced world, it can be all too easy to forget the simple pleasure of losing oneself in a good book. However, for bookworms, reading is not just a way to pass the time; it is a passion.

Read full story
13 comments

The Father Who Runs His Family Like an 'Army' Regiment

During the summer months, many parents report that it may be difficult to find ways to keep their children engaged. When school is out for the summer, children often find themselves with a great deal of extra time on their hands, which frequently results in feelings of boredom and conduct that is disruptive.

Read full story
16 comments

Boyfriend Furious After Girlfriend Refuses to Share Her Banking Information

One of the most difficult challenges in a relationship is managing finances. Money can be a source of stress and conflict, especially when one partner earns significantly more than the other.

Read full story
165 comments

Bridal Photographer Fired for Not Wearing a Bra at the Ceremony

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event that deserves to be treated with the utmost professionalism. Every facet of a wedding—from the food to the music—needs to be properly carried out for the occasion to be considered a success.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Abandons Boyfriend at Party Over Jokes at Her Expense

Making jokes at someone else's expense can be a sensitive topic. On the one hand, humor is a powerful tool for bonding and relieving tension. Making fun of someone can help to break the ice and build rapport.

Read full story
40 comments

Pregnant Wife's 'Inedible' Meal Thrown Out, Takeout Ordered

Cooking is an important part of any relationship. It can be a way to show your partner that you care about them, and it can be a source of enjoyment for both of you. However, if you're not honest with your significant other about how you feel about their cooking, it can lead to some serious consequences.

Read full story
30 comments

Man Refuses to Move Seat at Lunch for 'Rude' Customers

The area that surrounds an individual that they believe to be private differs from person to person and is referred to as "personal space." In order to respect the individuality of another person and their personal space, it is vital to identify and accept these limitations.

Read full story
267 comments

Managers Skip Retirement Celebration for Worker of 20 Years

The values, beliefs, and conventions that are held in common by all of a company's workers are what is referred to as the company's culture. A positive culture may be a key source of competitive advantage, but a dysfunctional culture, as you're about to read, can have the opposite impact.

Read full story
150 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona's Famous 'Wonder Woman'

Lynda Carter is both a vocalist and an actress, but she is most well-known for her portrayal of "Wonder Woman" on the television series of the same name that aired in the 1970s.

Read full story
3 comments

Bride Asks Jet Skiers to Leave Ocean to Create 'Perfect' Wedding

Wedding ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that is steeped in symbolism and meaning. For many couples, the wedding ceremony is the most significant part of the day. It is a chance to proclaim their love for one another in front of their family and friends and to commit themselves to a lifetime of happiness.

Read full story
31 comments

Son Lectures 'Boomer' Parents on the Free Market

Boomers are often depicted as highly critical of the younger generations, but it's important to remember that every generation has its own set of challenges and experiences. While it's true that Boomers have faced fewer economic hardships than their parents and grandparents, they also grew up during a time of great social change.

Read full story
45 comments

Mother of 12 Becomes Grandma at 37

Being a parent is one of the most challenging jobs in the world, and it is also one of the most personal. Consequently, it is not surprising that parents are often criticized for their choices by others. While it may be difficult to hear negative comments about your parenting, it is important to remember that there is no one right way to parent.

Read full story

Woman Stands Up to Rude Comments at Family Reunion

The term "gold digger" is often used to describe a woman who is interested in dating or marrying a man solely for his money. While it is certainly possible for women to be motivated by financial gain, the stereotype of the gold digger is often unfair and sexist. After all, men are just as likely to marry for money as women are.

Read full story
93 comments

103-Year-Old Woman Breaks Parachute Jump World Record

There's an old saying that you're never too old to learn something new. And while that may be true, it's also worth noting that you're never too old to try something great. After all, life is all about taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Read full story

A Stepfather's Anger Destroys a Daughter's Passion

Second marriages are often complex relationships, particularly when there are children from a previous marriage. On the one hand, the couple may feel like they are starting fresh and have a second chance at happiness. However, on the other hand, they may feel weighed down by the baggage of their past, including ex-spouses, kids, and financial obligations.

Read full story
81 comments

Bride Feels Disrespected by Friend's Choice to Skip Wedding

Anyone who has ever been through the process of planning a wedding knows that it is far from a simple undertaking. There is a multitude of details to be taken care of, from booking the venue to ordering the flowers. And, of course, there is the all-important task of creating the guest list.

Read full story
28 comments
Alabama State

Alabama's Famous Crooner, Boxer, and World Cup Champion

Alabama is a state with a rich history, and it has produced its fair share of famous people. From writers and musicians to athletes and politicians, Alabama has given the world a wide range of talented individuals. Here are just a few of the most famous people from Alabama:

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

3 Legendary Historical Events That Happened in Florida

Florida is often considered to be a tourist destination, and for good reason. Known for its warm weather and abundance of beaches, the state is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. However, Florida has also been home to a number of famous events, including the following:

Read full story
8 comments
Indiana State

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.

Read full story
Texas State

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy