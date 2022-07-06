Mom Demands to Bring Her Kids to Child-Free Wedding

For many couples, their wedding day is a chance to celebrate their love with their closest family and friends. However, some couples choose to invite children to their wedding, whether they are the couple's own children or the children of guests.

While some people believe that children add to the joy and excitement of a wedding, others argue that they can be disruptive and distracting. In fact, as you're about to read, some couples have even chosen to ban children from their weddings altogether.

According to Monica Greep of Newsweek, a mother has come under fire for asking if it is unfair to bring two children to a wedding ceremony despite the fact that the bride and groom have explicitly indicated that they do not wish to invite children.

Should kids be banned from weddings?

Recently, a mother received an invitation to her cousin's wedding; however, she was informed that her children would not be included because the bride and groom wanted to have a ceremony that was mostly devoid of children and did not consider their second cousins to be immediate kin.



Except for the groom's daughter and nephew, no children were invited to the wedding. In spite of this, the mother felt anxious about leaving her eight-month-old baby at home since she is solely breastfed.



Due to allergies, her daughter is rejecting the milk replacement she is receiving, which has made it difficult for them to wean her onto a bottle.



The mother approached the bride and groom and asked if she could bring her newborn and 2-year-old boy to the wedding. She offered to pay for the toddler's dinner, but the couple declined, stating that they had previously turned down requests from guests to bring their children.



In response, the mother asked:

In my mind, is it better to have two guests who you originally invited plus a baby and toddler we would pay for than to lose two guests you originally wanted there as you say no children are welcome, no matter the circumstances?

What are your thoughts?

One of the most hotly debated topics among engaged couples is whether or not to invite children to their wedding. On one hand, some couples feel that children add an element of fun and innocence to the proceedings.

On the other hand, others worry that kids will be disruptive and too annoying for the other guests to enjoy the event.

So, what’s the verdict? Should this mother's children be banned from the wedding?

