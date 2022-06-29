103-Year-Old Woman Breaks Parachute Jump World Record

Abby Joseph

Antoine Petitteville

There's an old saying that you're never too old to learn something new. And while that may be true, it's also worth noting that you're never too old to try something great. After all, life is all about taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

And while it's admittedly easier to do when you're young and carefree, that doesn't mean that it's impossible to do later in life. In fact, as you’re about to read, many people find that they have more time and energy to pursue their dreams later in life.

"There is something special in being the oldest one."

According to Louise Chamber of The Epoch Times, a woman from Sweden achieved a world record by jumping out of an airplane with a parachute at the age of 103 years and 259 days.

During a freefall with parachute specialist Joackim Johansson on May 29 in Motala, Sweden, Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson became the world's oldest female parachutist.

Rut, who was born in 1918, established the record while listening to Lasse Dahlquist's song "Try Your Wings". Kathyryn "Kitty" Hodges of Tacoma, Washington, held the previous record for the Oldest Tandem Parachute Jump, which was surpassed in 2019.

Rut, who was two years younger than her predecessor, had to wait until 2022 to accomplish her goal and set a new world record.

Her love for the sky blossomed in her late 80s when she paraglided for the first time on her 90th birthday. In 2020, she made her first tandem parachute jump at the age of 102. Not only was she an adrenaline addict, but she was also determined to set a world record.

Rut, who lives in the countryside outside Mjölby, is an avid puzzler and likes spending time with her family, which includes five children, 19 grandchildren, and over 30 great-grandchildren.

Rut explained,

There is something special in being the oldest one.

What do you think of Rut's achievement?

Many people believe that it's never too late to learn and accomplish great things. After all, some of the most successful people in the world didn't achieve their success until later in life.

For example, Colonel Sanders didn't start Kentucky Fried Chicken until he was 65 years old. And Julia Child didn't begin her cooking career until she was in her 40s.

What can we learn from these late bloomers?

First, it's never too late to start learning. No matter how old you are, you can always learn new things and develop new skills.

Second, it's important to persevere, even when things are tough. Colonel Sanders faced countless rejections before he finally found success with KFC. And Julia Child spent years learning how to cook before she became a household name.

Finally, late bloomers remind us that it's never too late to achieve our dreams. So if you've always wanted to start your own business or write a book, don't let your age stop you from doing what you want to do.

Life is too short to wait.

Who knows? You could be the next late bloomer who accomplishes great things!

What do you think in the comments

Thanks for reading,

Abby

