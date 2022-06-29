Bride Feels Disrespected by Friend's Choice to Skip Wedding

Anyone who has ever been through the process of planning a wedding knows that it is far from a simple undertaking. There is a multitude of details to be taken care of, from booking the venue to ordering the flowers. And, of course, there is the all-important task of creating the guest list.

While some couples relish the opportunity to plan every last detail of their big day, for others the process can be downright daunting. Moreover, as you will soon discover, not everything can go according to plan.

"Her fiancé got in a car accident and was hospitalized."

Taylor McCloud reported in Newsweek that a frustrated bride complained that a bridesmaid had to withdraw from the wedding shortly before the ceremony.

Beginning with the caveat that the epidemic delayed her engagement from 2019 to now, the bride stated that her wedding preparations had been in the works for years. Unfortunately, one of her bridesmaids was forced to abandon the ceremony.

According to the bride:

Her fiancé got in a car accident and was hospitalized. My friend had told me from the moment he got into the accident that she'll skip the wedding just to be sure but I told her we'll see.

When the bride found out that her friend's fiancé had been discharged, she decided that she could attend the wedding after all since his condition is no longer as risky. When the bride texted her to see if she could attend the wedding, she claimed that it was impossible.

The bride wrote:

She kept saying how he's still not well and being discharged doesn't mean he can stay alone without care for many hours.

After spending so much time planning the wedding, the bride was disappointed that her friend seemed to completely neglect it. Although she understands that it is not her fiancé's fault, she is disappointed that she was unable to attend.

After confronting the bridesmaid, the bride-to-be was ridiculed for her attempts to make the bridesmaid feel guilty about caring for the injured fiance.

What are your thoughts?

Disappointed. It's a feeling we've all experienced at one point or another. And it's a feeling that can be particularly acute when it comes to weddings. After all, a wedding is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. So when things don't go according to plan, it can be difficult to process those emotions.

Maybe you dreamed of getting married in a grand cathedral but had to settle for a courthouse ceremony instead. Or perhaps you planned to have a large gathering of family and friends but had to scale back due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Whatever the case may be, it's important to remember that a wedding is not just about the location or the number of guests. At its core, a wedding is about two people pledging their love for each other. And as long as that love is still there, nothing else really matters.

