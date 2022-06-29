A Stepfather's Anger Destroys a Daughter's Passion

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFi2E_0gPbfKcI00
Shelbey Fordyce

Second marriages are often complex relationships, particularly when there are children from a previous marriage. On the one hand, the couple may feel like they are starting fresh and have a second chance at happiness. However, on the other hand, they may feel weighed down by the baggage of their past, including ex-spouses, kids, and financial obligations.

In addition, step-parents may find it difficult to establish authority, while step-children may resent having to share their parents' attention. Furthermore, as you're about to read, even if the couple gets along well, their relationship with the kids can be a source of tension

"...this activity is just a waste of time."

Ashley Gale of Newsweek reports that a father smashed his stepdaughter's piano and his wife is now trying to make things right. According to the source of this story, the wife began by explaining that she had remarried and that she and her husband have been together for about two and a half years at this point. There is a 13-year-old daughter that she has from a prior marriage named "Callie".

Her previous spouse passed away when Callie was only seven years old. Currently, Callie loves playing the piano and instrumental music in general. Callie's mother praised her child for playing and encouraged her to do so further. The mother explains that playing the piano allows her to express herself and she feels a strong connection with her biological father when she is playing it. In terms of the piano's price, Callie's grandparents spent $6,000 on the instrument.

The mother writes:

The whole family encourages her but my husband thinks she's being distracted from school, real future etc. He doesn't attend her plays, doesn't help with the academy, doesn't even take the time to listen to her playing and everytime he comes home and hears her playing upstairs, he'd lecture us about how this activity is just a waste of time.

After his mother sat him down and informed him of Callie's feelings, he became enraged and asserted that he was doing her job by ensuring Callie remained focused on school, despite her excellent results. The two argued over it and the mother claims that she told him that his bad attitude needed to stop. According to the mother, he responded "alright" and that was the end of the argument.

During his day off, the husband awoke to the sound of Callie playing the piano. He told his wife that she had to get rid of the piano otherwise he would do it himself. He recommended getting the piano moved to her grandparents' house, but she insisted on keeping it where it was. After she and Callie both left the house, the mother found that her husband had taken the piano to his family's junkyard, where he had hacked it to pieces.

As a result, a disagreement developed, and he began screaming in front of his family. He had been given two days by his wife to buy Callie a new piano. He apologized and claimed that it was an act of desperation on his part and that he had no choice but to do so. He informed his wife that funds that he had planned to use toward the construction of a new garage would need to be utilized.

His relatives begged his mother to allow him four months to buy a new piano, but she is sticking to her two-day promise. She said that she is being labeled unreasonable since her husband wishes to invest his assets in a new business.

What are your thoughts?

One of the most challenging aspects of being a stepparent is dealing with a spouse who disagrees about how to raise a child. In many cases, the biological parent will have a strong opinion about what is best for their child, and the stepparent may feel like they are being shut out of the decision-making process.  It can be difficult to find a middle ground between the two parenting styles, but it is important to try to do so for the sake of the child.

Let me know what you think in the comments and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

