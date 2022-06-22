3 Legendary Historical Events That Happened in Florida

Florida is often considered to be a tourist destination, and for good reason. Known for its warm weather and abundance of beaches, the state is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. However, Florida has also been home to a number of famous events, including the following:

Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays

I'm sure many of you are familiar with the Tampa Bay Rays, but did you know that they weren't always called that? In fact, when they first joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1998, their original name was the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

The name change didn't come until 2007 after the team held a contest to solicit suggestions from fans. While the origin of the Devil Rays name is a bit murky, it's believed to be a reference to a species of stingray found in the Gulf of Mexico.

As for the Rays' current name, it was chosen to honor both the rays of sunshine that Florida is known for and the famous ray population of the nearby waters.

The Mariel Boatlift

The Mariel Boatlift led to an emigration crisis in 1980 when more than 125,000 Cuban citizens arrived in the United States. The boatlift was sparked by the mass exodus of Cubans from Mariel Harbor to Key West, Florida.

The exodus of the refugees was directly related to Fidel Castro's communist regime. In the vast majority of cases, the refugees had been young men between the ages of 15 and 35.

Cuba's influx of immigrants placed a strain on American resources, resulting in a backlash against the newcomers. Ultimately, the Mariel Boatlift was halted by the United States government, but not before it had made a lasting impact on American immigration policies.

The Great Freeze

The year 1894 was a banner year for Florida agriculture. However, this streak of good luck came to an abrupt end in December, when a severe cold snap swept across the state, damaging or destroying nearly all of Florida’s citrus crop.

The so-called “Great Freeze” caused widespread panic among farmers, as they struggled to save their crops from the sub-freezing temperatures.

In the end, most of Florida’s citrus crop was lost, and the state’s agricultural industry was dealt a severe blow. Ultimately, it would take years for Florida farmers to recover from the devastation of the Great Freeze.

What do you think about these events that happened in Florida?

Thank you for reading and for your support. Please feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you enjoyed it.

Regards,

Abby