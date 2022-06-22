3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.

The Manned Spacecraft Center Opens in Houston

On November 01, 1961, just a little more than a few months after humans first ventured into space, NASA officials opened the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston. The new center was tasked with overseeing all aspects of the U.S. manned space program, from training astronauts to developing spacecraft and managing missions. From its humble beginnings of land donated by Rice University, the center quickly grew to become one of the world's leading centers for space exploration.

In 1964, the center moved to a new campus-like building complex. And on Aug. 27, 1973, it was renamed the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in honor of the former president who had been a strong supporter of the U.S. space program.

Today, the Johnson Space Center is still at the forefront of human space exploration, serving as the home of NASA's astronaut corps and as the mission control center for human spaceflight missions.

The Dedication of Austin as the State Capital

It was a momentous occasion. Seven years of planning and construction had come to an end, and the new state capital was finally ready to be dedicated. On May 16, 1888, dignitaries from all over Texas gathered in Austin to celebrate the completion of the massive granite building.

Funded with 3,000,000 acres of land in north Texas, the new capital was a fitting symbol of the state's power and prosperity. The dedication ceremony was a grand affair, complete with speeches, music, and a parade. But it was the building itself that truly dazzled the crowd. With its imposing columns and stately dome, the new capital was an impressive sight, and it remains so to this day.

The Humble Beginnings of Texas A&M

"Aggies" is a homage to A&M's humble "agricultural" origins. Terren Hurst

On October 4, 1876, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas opened its doors to students for the first time. Located in the small town of College Station, the school was intended to provide an education in the "mechanical arts" to the young men of Texas.

While the college has come a long way since its humble beginnings, it still holds true to its original mission of providing quality education. Today, Texas A&M is one of the largest and most respected universities in the country, and its graduates are sought after by employers all over the world.

