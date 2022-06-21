Kansas's Famous Actor, Pilot and Senator

Kansas may be best known for its flat landscape and cornfields, but the state has produced its fair share of famous people. From athletes to actors, musicians to politicians, Kansas has been home to some of the most influential and respected people in the world. The following is a list of just a few of the most famous Kansans.

Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1895, the youngest of thirteen children. Her family moved to Colorado when she was six, and it was there that she developed her love of music and acting.

After moving to Los Angeles in the 1930s, she began appearing in films, often playing maids or other domestic workers. In 1940, she became the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Gone with the Wind.

She went on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, making her the first black performer to ever win an Academy Award. Hattie McDaniel continued working in film and television until her death from breast cancer in 1952.

Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897, in Atchison, Kansas. She grew up to be a renowned aviator and author, and she was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Earhart's lifelong passion for aviation began in 1920 when she took her first airplane ride. She went on to earn her pilot's license in 1923, and she quickly gained notoriety for her daredevil stunts, setting numerous flying records.

In 1937, Earhart embarked on a flight around the world, but she mysteriously disappeared over the Pacific Ocean and was never seen again. Despite her tragic end, Earhart's legacy lives on, inspiring future generations of aviators.

Bob Dole

Bob Dole was born on July 22, 1923, in the small town of Russell, Kansas. During the Great Depression, his father, Doran Ray Dole operated a distribution station for eggs and cream. Additionally, Dole's mother, Bina Dole, toured the country in a Chevy to sell Singer vacuum cleaners and sewing machines.

As a child, Dole was athletic and excelled in both football and basketball. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Kansas on a basketball scholarship. However, his plans were cut short when he enlisted into the army during World War II.

Dole served in Europe and was wounded multiple times. Upon returning to the United States, he resumed his studies and in 1950, he ran for Congress and won, beginning a long and successful political career. Today, Bob Dole is revered as one of America's most respected statesmen.

What are your thoughts?

Do you have a favorite native Kansan?

Thank you for reading and for your support. Please feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you enjoyed it.

Regards,

Abby