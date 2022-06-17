Virginia’s Famous Athlete, Singer, and Actor

Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.

Another notable Virginian is Thomas Jefferson, who was born in Shadwell. Jefferson was a key figure in the formation of the United States too, serving as both the third President and the co-author of the Declaration of Independence.

These individuals and many others helped to shape Virginia into the state it is today, and their legacy continues to be felt around the world.

However, we must not forget these three other great Virginians:

Arthur Ashe

Arthur Ashe was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. Growing up, he excelled at tennis and basketball, and eventually became one of the most successful American professional tennis players of all time. In 1968, he became the first African American man to win the men's singles final at the first U.S. Open and went on to win several other Grand Slam titles over the course of his career.

Ashe was also an outspoken social justice advocate and used his platform to fight for racial and gender equality. He passed away in 1993, but his legacy as a champion athlete and tireless crusader for justice continues to inspire people around the world.

Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald was born in Virginia in 1917. The young Fitzgerald fell in love with music at an early age, and she began singing and dancing for tips on the streets of Manhattan.

She soon caught the attention of bandleader Benny Goodman, who helped her launch her professional career. Fitzgerald went on to become one of the most popular and celebrated jazz singers of all time.

She was known for her beautiful voice, her perfect pitch, and her ability to scat sing. She continued to perform until the end of her life, and she remains one of the most beloved figures in American music.

Warren Beatty

Few actors have had a successful and varied career as Warren Beatty. Born in Richmond, Virginia in 1937, Beatty began his acting career in the 1950s. He soon made a name for himself with his role in the hit film Splendor in the Grass. From there, he went on to appear in such classics as Bonnie and Clyde, Shampoo, and Reds.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Beatty also directed and produced several films, including Heaven Can Wait and Bulworth.

In total, he has been nominated for fifteen Academy Awards, winning one for Best Director for Reds. Warren Beatty is a true Hollywood legend, whose talent and versatility have earned him a place among the greatest actors of all time.

What are your thoughts?

Do you have a favorite native Virginian?