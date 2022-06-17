Father Hides Child From ‘Toxic’ Family Members

Family relationships are complex and often fraught with conflict. Siblings may compete for their parent's attention, or feel jealousy and resentment toward one another.

Parents may have difficulty relating to their children, especially as they grow older and begin to form their own lives. In-laws may also add to the tension, as they attempt to exert their influence over the family.

Furthermore, as you’re about to read, these dynamics can lead to arguments and hurt feelings, making it difficult for families to maintain a strong bond.

“We're in our 30s, and they still treat us like children.”

Taylor McCloud reported in Newsweek that a dad did not tell his parents and his extended family that he had become a parent.

The protagonist, a 36-year-old man, admits that he and his wife rarely travel to see his family, but this is not because they reside across the country.

His wife and he are both deaf, and he explains that as a child he was never close to anyone in his family.

He explains:

Growing up they only did the bare minimum: fed me, clothed me, and made small talk but they never actually tried to get to know me or do anything beyond that. They didn't even learn sign language for me. I can talk and read lips but I'm often left out of their conversations.

And, on top of that, the wife wasn't given a chance either. According to him, they think the couple is dumb and can't do most things because they can't hear.

This is what he says:

We're in our 30s, and they still treat us like children. We hate it, especially my wife who has purposefully not visited them since 2017.

Since graduating from college, the couple has both established lucrative careers and are fully independent. They have savings, travel frequently, and are in the process of purchasing their first home.

However, he emphasizes that despite their achievements, his family does not treat them fairly. Meanwhile, his elder brother, who is not deaf, does not seem to have his life together quite as well as he does.

Here's how the protagonist describes his brother:

He works odd jobs, he has unstable relationships and he regularly mooches off people. Yet my family still reveres him as a smart and capable person. He's a narcissist who has always treated me poorly and my family enables his bad behavior.

Because of all this, when the protagonist's wife found out she was pregnant, they decided not to tell their family.

In the following years, somehow the brother found out about the 'secret' baby and informed the rest of the family.

As you might imagine, the family was not pleased with the news.

Following the revelation, the protagonist is unsure whether or not their daughter, who is not deaf, should be united with her extended family members.

What are your thoughts?

Most people take communication for granted. They are able to easily interact with family, friends, and strangers without giving it a second thought. However, for those who have a loved one who is deaf, communication can be a challenge.

American Sign Language (ASL) is the most commonly used form of communication for the deaf community in the United States. While it is not necessary for hearing family members to be fluent in ASL, it is important to learn at least the basics. This will allow for better communication with a deaf family member or friend.

ASL is also a useful skill to have in general, as it can be used to communicate with anyone who is deaf, regardless of whether they are known to the speaker. Learning ASL can thus help to break down barriers and foster greater understanding and communication within families and the wider community.

Let me know what you think in the comments and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby