3 Notable 'Sweet' Georgia Creations

Georgia is best known for its peaches, but there are a number of other sweet products that come from this great state as well.

Coca-Cola

There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages. What many people don't know is that this refreshing drink was first invented in Georgia, by a man named Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton was a pharmacist and inventor who was looking for a way to make a medicinal syrup that could be sold at local drugstores. He came up with the idea of combining coca leaves and cola nuts, and the result was a delicious concoction that quickly became popular among Atlanta's residents.

Pemberton may not have known it at the time, but he had created a beverage that would soon become beloved around the globe.

Vidalia Onions

It is said that history is written by the victors. However, the history of the Vidalia onion is a bit more complicated than that. While it is true that these onions were first grown in the state of Georgia, it is also worth noting that they were not the first onions to be grown there. In fact, Vidalia onions are actually a type of sweet onion, which was originally developed in the state of New York.

However, due to a quirk of geography, the climate in Georgia is better suited for growing sweet onions than the climate in New York. As a result, Vidalia, Georgia became the center of production, and the onion became known as the "Vidalia" onion. Today, these onions are still grown exclusively in Georgia, and they remain a beloved part of the state's culinary heritage.

Fruitcake

The first fruitcake was invented in Georgia in the early 1800s. The original recipe called for a pound of flour, a pound of sugar, a pound of butter, and a pound of raisins. This cake was so dense and sweet that it quickly became a holiday favorite. Today, fruitcake is still made using the same basic ingredients, but many bakeries add their own unique twist to the traditional recipe.

For instance, some bakeries use dried fruits instead of raisins, and others add nuts or spices to give the cake additional flavor. Regardless of the ingredients, one thing is certain: fruitcake is a delicious treat that is sure to please everyone at your holiday gathering.

