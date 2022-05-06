A Guide to Montana's Best State Parks

Montana is a state of extremes. It is home to some of the largest natural landscapes in the country, as well as some of the wildest and most remote. These attributes have made Montana a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The state's parks system is one of the most comprehensive in the country and includes a variety of environment types, from glaciers to hot springs. Montana's state and national parks are some of the best places to experience the state's natural wonders. From iceberg lakes to ghost towns, these parks offer a unique glimpse into Montana's diverse landscapes. And with so much to see and do, it's no wonder that Montana is known as the "Last Best Place."

Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the United States. Every year, over three million people visit the park to take in the stunning scenery and enjoy the numerous recreational opportunities.

The park spans over one million acres, and much of it is covered in rocky mountains and glaciers. There are 700 miles of hiking trails, which provide visitors with opportunities to explore the diverse landscape. The park also contains a variety of wildlife, including grizzly bears, wolves, and mountain goats. For many visitors, Glacier National Park is a place of natural beauty that is unlike any other.

Yellowstone National Park

Although Yellowstone National Park is best known for its geothermal features, the park is actually quite diverse. In addition to hot springs and geysers, the park also includes forests, rivers, lakes, and mountains.

The sheer size of the park is staggering--it covers more than 2 million acres, making it one of the largest national parks in the United States. And although much of the park is located in Wyoming, the North Entrance is in Montana. This friendly mountain town sits at the southern end of the state's aptly named Paradise Valley and is worth the trip alone. If you're going in through the North Entrance, the first thing you'll see is the steamy Mammoth Hot Springs. But regardless of which entrance you use, you're sure to be amazed by the wonders of Yellowstone National Park.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

Situated in the foothills of the Rockies, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is home to one of the largest limestone caves in the Northwest. The caverns were first discovered by settlers in the early 1800s, and they quickly became a popular destination for adventurers and nature lovers.

In 1937, the state of Montana formally established the park, making it the first state park in Montana. Today, exploring the caverns is the most popular thing to do. Visitors can take guided tours of the cave system and see amazing features such as stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone formations.

The park also has a number of hiking trails, camping sites, and picnic areas, making it a great place to spend a day or two in nature. Whether you're interested in geology or just want to enjoy some time underground, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is definitely worth a visit.