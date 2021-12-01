Palm Beach Gardens Police Assist Federal Agents With Ryan Rogers Death

Currently, Palm Beach Gardens police are seeking the individual responsible for murdering Ryan Rogers, a Dwyer High School student who was discovered deceased on November 16.

Palm Beach Gardens City police noted on Monday that they are coordinating with both local and federal law agencies to find probable suspects in the homicide of Ryan Rogers. Earlier last month, Rogers was discovered dead beside Central Blvd., located near I-95, a day after his family had notified the police that he went missing.

Shortly after, Palm Beach Gardens police announced that the cause of his death had been a homicide. Since that time, they have been seeking all possible suspects in the case. In a press release on Monday afternoon, Palm Beach Gardens police said they were coordinating and assisting "our federal and local law enforcement partners" to hunt down all possible leads.

Once again, local authorities requested that any witnesses in the vicinity of PGA and Central Boulevard during 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, please come forward with any leads. Additionally, the police also noted in their report to the press that several instances were discussed on social media about a male with a ski mask and dark apparel spotted approaching children in the vicinity at the time of the murder. According to the police, they investigated those leads and determined that they were not related to the homicide of Ryan Rogers.

If you witnessed or know anyone who has information regarding this case, please get in touch with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-458.8477