How to Clean Pee Stains Out of Carpet: 4 Methods that Actually Work!

Abbie Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6ntp_0kwGLSmo00
How to Clean Pee Stains Out of Carpet: 4 Methods that Actually Work!Photo byAbbie Clark of Hey She Thrives

As mamas, we get used to pee pretty quickly. If we aren’t being peed on (which happens way more often than I ever imagined), then we’re cleaning up after our little ones and their accidents. This includes removing pee stains from the carpet.

For more info about home hacks and removing stains, follow me!

While we may be used to the mess, we don’t necessarily want to ignore it or assume that our guests are as accustomed to accidents as we are. We want to make sure that the carpet looks spotless and is free of any odors, so here’s how to clean pee stains out of carpet:

BLOT -Never Rub

If the mess is fresh, do NOT rub it into the carpet. Rubbing it can cause the stain to spread and become even more difficult to remove. Instead, use a paper towel or cloth to blot up as much of the urine as possible. Be sure to press firmly to remove as much moisture as you can.

WARNING:

Before using any of the solutions below, make sure to first test it on a small patch of carpet to make sure it won’t ruin the fibers or cause discoloration.

How to Clean Pee Stains Out of Carpet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4KoR_0kwGLSmo00
Photo byCanva

BAKING SODA & VINEGAR – The Natural Cleaner

Baking soda and vinegar are both natural solutions that are great at neutralizing odors and taking care of stains. Here’s what to do:

If the stain is fresh

  1. Sprinkle baking soda onto the stain and let it sit for several hours. You want the baking soda to absorb any remaining moisture that is in the carpet. Once dry, vacuum up the baking soda.
  2. Mix together equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spray the stained area. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, then blot up any remaining moisture with a paper towel or cloth.

If the stain is old

  1. Mix together equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Fully saturate the stain and let the solution sit for at least 10 minutes.
  2. After the 10 minutes are up, sprinkle baking soda (liberally) onto the saturated area. You’ll want to leave the baking soda there for as long as it takes to absorb all the moisture and dry completely out.
  3. Once dry, vacuum up the baking soda.

If the stain is still there, repeat the process above until you get the results you are looking for.

Enzyme-based cleaner:

Enzyme-based cleaners are specifically designed to break down and eliminate organic stains and odors, such as urine. Follow the instructions on the cleaner and be sure to allow the product to sit on the stain for the recommended amount of time. Here’s how they work:

Pee has little pieces in it called proteins that can make stains and smells. The enzymes can break the proteins down into smaller pieces that aren’t smelly or stain the carpet anymore. Once the enzymes have done their job, the stain will be easier to clean up and the smell will be gone too!

Hydrogen peroxide:

If the stain is particularly stubborn, hydrogen peroxide can help. Here’s what to do:

  1. Blot up any excess pee with a clean cloth or paper towel.
  2. In a spray bottle, mix 1 part hydrogen peroxide with 2 parts water and spray the solution onto the stain Make sure to completely saturate the area.
  3. Let the solution sit for 5-10 minutes, then blot up the liquid with a clean cloth.
  4. If the stain is still there, repeat the process until it is removed.
  5. Once the stain has been removed, rinse the area with water to remove any remaining hydrogen peroxide.
  6. Use a clean cloth to blot up the water and then allow the carpet to air dry.

***Important: When choosing a hydrogen peroxide to use, make sure to use a 3% solution so that it can be used safely in the house. Also, as stated above, always test the solution on a small area first to make sure that it won’t damage the surfaces that you’re cleaning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8MT5_0kwGLSmo00
Photo byCanva

Steam cleaning:

A steam cleaner can be an effective way to remove both stains and odors from carpets. If you don’t own a steam cleaner, you can rent one from a local hardware store. Here’s what to do:

  1. Vacuum the carpet thoroughly to remove any dirt that may be stuck in the fibers.
  2. Mix equal parts vinegar and water into a spray bottle and completely saturate the stained area.
  3. Let the water-vinegar solution stand for 10-15 minutes.
  4. Fill the steam cleaner with hot water and a cleaning solution made to use with steam cleaners.
  5. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for using the steam cleaner.
  6. After steam cleaning, use a clean towel to blot up excess water from the carpet.
  7. If the stain is still there, repeat the process until you get the results you’re looking for.
  8. Once the stain is gone, rinse the area with water to make sure you remove any lingering cleaning solution.
  9. Use a dry cloth to blot up excess water and allow the carpet to air dry completely.

***Important: Avoid using a steam cleaner on carpets made of natural fibers (such as wool) because they can be damaged by heat and moisture.

Tips for Preventing Pee Stains On Carpet

  1. Potty training is your best bet: As a mom, you know that potty training your child is one of the most effective ways to keep those little accidents off your carpets. Once they’re ready, encourage them to use the toilet instead of the carpet!
  2. Frequent potty breaks are key: Even after potty training, accidents can happen. To keep your carpets clean, remind your little one to take frequent potty breaks, especially before naptime or bedtime.
  3. Protect your mattress: We all know accidents happen, so consider using waterproof mattress protectors to keep those nighttime leaks from seeping into the mattress and onto the carpet.
  4. Go easy on liquids before bedtime: To avoid nighttime accidents, limit how much your toddler drinks before bedtime. That way, they won’t have to go potty in the middle of the night.
  5. Use carpet protection products: You may want to consider using carpet protection products, like Scotchgard or other stain repellents. They’re easy to use and can help prevent spills and accidents from becoming stains.
  6. Act fast when accidents happen: Accidents will still happen, but it’s important to clean them up as quickly as possible. The longer you wait, the more likely the urine will soak into the carpet fibers and cause a stain or odor.

Remember, accidents are a part of potty training and parenthood in general. By taking these steps to prevent accidents and clean them up quickly, you can keep your carpets clean and fresh!

Final Thoughts

Okay mama, that’s all the advice I have! As a fellow mama, I know it isn’t always easy to keep a clean house with littles in tow, but if you do the above steps regularly, your carpets will stay looking fresh and clean! I truly hope one of these methods are able to help you get rid of those pesky stains and restore your carpets to their original glory.

Remember, be careful with whatever cleaning method you choose, and always make sure to test it in an inconspicuous area first.

If you have any tips that I didn’t list above, please let us know in the comments below! Good luck, mama!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Mom# Home# Cleaning# Potty Training

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a stay-at-home mama doing mybest to thrive in motherhood. I help other moms to do the same by leading successful and intentional lives. You can find more of my content at Hey She Thrives.

Ladonia, TX
32 followers

More from Abbie Clark

The Complete Guide to Safe Co-Sleeping

The Complete Guide to Safe Co-SleepingPhoto byHey She Thrives. Hey there, mama! One of the MANY controversial parenting topics is co-sleeping. Some parents swear by it and others avoid it like the plague. I made this guide to give you an overview of co-sleeping, how to make sure it’s safe, and the many benefits of co-sleeping.

Read full story

5 Tips For the Mom that Feels Touched Out

5 Tips For the Mom that Feels Touched OutPhoto byHey She Thrives. As a mama, you get a firsthand lesson on what it means to be selfless. It’s no longer, “I’m hungry, I’m thirsty, I’m tired.” Now it’s all about your little one: changing diapers, feeding, and comforting their every need.

Read full story
2 comments

7 Tips for Overcoming Fear as a New Mama

Hey mama, it’s okay to be afraid. Fear doesn’t make you any less of a parent! Fear is a normal emotion and, thankfully, it can be managed. However, fear was not an emotion I was prepared for when I became a new mom. It was overwhelming and, at times, crippling. They say to sleep when the baby sleeps, but how can you sleep when you’re always worried something is wrong with the baby and your mind is a flurry of worries?

Read full story

How to Provide Healthy Meals for Your Family On a Budget

How to Provide Healthy Meald for Your Family On a BudgetPhoto byAbbie Clark of Hey She Thrives. As a mama, I feel good when I know my babies are eating well. But have you gone to the grocery store lately? Those prices are HIGH!

Read full story

How to Clean Spilled Milk On Carpet: 5 Simple Methods that Work

As moms with toddlers (or a clumsy spouse) around, we know a thing or two about messes. But do you know how to clean each of those messes?. While I don’t have the answers for every spill and splatter, I do know how to get rid of milk stains. With these simple techniques (and some patience), you can easily banish those unsightly stains from your carpets and rugs! Here’s how to do it:

Read full story

7 Strategies for Managing Fear as a New Parent

Hey mama, it’s okay to be afraid. Fear doesn’t make you any less of a parent! Fear is a normal emotion and, thankfully, it can be managed. However, fear was not an emotion I was prepared for when I became a new mom. It was overwhelming and, at times, crippling. They say to sleep when the baby sleeps, but how can you sleep when you’re always worried something is wrong with the baby and your mind is a flurry of worries?

Read full story

5 Tips For the Mom that’s Feeling Touched Out

As a mama, you get a firsthand lesson on what it means to be selfless. It’s no longer, “I’m hungry, I’m thirsty, I’m tired.” Now it’s all about your little one: changing diapers, feeding, and comforting their every need.

Read full story

11 Ideas for Family Quality Time on a Budget

11 Ideas for Family Quality Time On a BudgetPhoto byAbbie Clark of Hey She Thrives. Hey mama, we all know how important it is to make time for quality family bonding. But with busy schedules and tight budgets, it can be tough to come up with fun activities that won’t break the bank.

Read full story

8 Strategies for Handling Tantrums and Keeping Your Cool

As moms, it's only natural that we want to keep our cool when our kids are in the heat of a meltdown. But let's be honest: keeping calm isn't always easy! Actually, it's hardly ever easy. Trying to stay relaxed and in control during those frustrating times can seem like an uphill battle – especially if you’re dealing with multiple temper tantrums thrown by multiple children all at once.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Cope With Negative Emotions During Motherhood

Motherhood is a beautiful, enriching journey for many women, but it can also be filled with highs and lows. For mamas everywhere, navigating the emotional terrain of being a parent often feels like trying to run an obstacle course - we experience a wide range of emotions from joy to frustration to exhaustion to guilt and back again. The challenge comes in learning how to move through these more negative feelings without succumbing to them or allowing them to become our primary focus.

Read full story

Advice for New Parents

If you’re a new parent or soon-to-be new parent, you may be feeling a bit overwhelmed. Taking care of a tiny person is intimidating! Believe me, I get it. I want to use this opportunity to offer you some advice that I wish I would have known when I first became a parent. Here are my top 10 pieces of advice for new parents!

Read full story

Time-Saving Tips For Busy Moms

If you’re a busy mom, you know how important it is to find ways to save time. Every minute counts when you’ve got a million things on your to-do list! Luckily, there are plenty of simple tips and tricks that can help you make the most of your time. Here are some of my personal favorite time-saving tips for busy moms. From meal prep shortcuts to organization hacks, these tips will help you keep your sanity while you’re juggling everything on your plate.

Read full story

Managing Work-Life Balance

Managing Work-Life Balance For New MomsPhoto byPhoto by Kristina Paukshtite. Being a mom is one of the most rewarding and challenging roles you can have in life. Juggling motherhood with all its demands, while working and trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle can be extremely difficult. Believe me, I'm right in the thick of it. It’s important to make sure you find the right balance between work, family, and leisure time.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Create a Postpartum Care Plan

As a new mom, you’ve likely heard countless times that taking care of yourself is essential to getting through the challenging transition into parenthood. This means taking time for self-care in order to stay healthy and energized -- so that you can best provide loving care to your baby. But if you’re like me and MANY other moms out there, it can be easy to neglect your own needs while tending to those of your precious new little one. That's why having a postpartum plan – a “road map” if you will - with simple steps tailored just for YOU, helps ensure that self-care makes its way on top of the (very long!) list of daily priorities as a mom!

Read full story

Communicating with Confidence and Clarity

Communicating with Confidence and ClarityPhoto byPhoto by Mapbox on UnsplashonUnsplash. Being able to communicate effectively is critical to success in many areas of life. Whether it’s communicating with colleagues at work, speaking up during presentations or making persuasive arguments, it’s important to be able to express yourself clearly and confidently. Here are five strategies for communicating with confidence and clarity:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy