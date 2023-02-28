How to Clean Pee Stains Out of Carpet: 4 Methods that Actually Work! Photo by Abbie Clark of Hey She Thrives

As mamas, we get used to pee pretty quickly. If we aren’t being peed on (which happens way more often than I ever imagined), then we’re cleaning up after our little ones and their accidents. This includes removing pee stains from the carpet.

While we may be used to the mess, we don’t necessarily want to ignore it or assume that our guests are as accustomed to accidents as we are. We want to make sure that the carpet looks spotless and is free of any odors, so here’s how to clean pee stains out of carpet:

BLOT -Never Rub

If the mess is fresh, do NOT rub it into the carpet. Rubbing it can cause the stain to spread and become even more difficult to remove. Instead, use a paper towel or cloth to blot up as much of the urine as possible. Be sure to press firmly to remove as much moisture as you can.

WARNING:

Before using any of the solutions below, make sure to first test it on a small patch of carpet to make sure it won’t ruin the fibers or cause discoloration.

How to Clean Pee Stains Out of Carpet:

BAKING SODA & VINEGAR – The Natural Cleaner

Baking soda and vinegar are both natural solutions that are great at neutralizing odors and taking care of stains. Here’s what to do:

If the stain is fresh

Sprinkle baking soda onto the stain and let it sit for several hours. You want the baking soda to absorb any remaining moisture that is in the carpet. Once dry, vacuum up the baking soda. Mix together equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spray the stained area. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, then blot up any remaining moisture with a paper towel or cloth.

If the stain is old

Mix together equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Fully saturate the stain and let the solution sit for at least 10 minutes. After the 10 minutes are up, sprinkle baking soda (liberally) onto the saturated area. You’ll want to leave the baking soda there for as long as it takes to absorb all the moisture and dry completely out. Once dry, vacuum up the baking soda.

If the stain is still there, repeat the process above until you get the results you are looking for.

Enzyme-based cleaner:

Enzyme-based cleaners are specifically designed to break down and eliminate organic stains and odors, such as urine. Follow the instructions on the cleaner and be sure to allow the product to sit on the stain for the recommended amount of time. Here’s how they work:

Pee has little pieces in it called proteins that can make stains and smells. The enzymes can break the proteins down into smaller pieces that aren’t smelly or stain the carpet anymore. Once the enzymes have done their job, the stain will be easier to clean up and the smell will be gone too!

Hydrogen peroxide:

If the stain is particularly stubborn, hydrogen peroxide can help. Here’s what to do:

Blot up any excess pee with a clean cloth or paper towel. In a spray bottle, mix 1 part hydrogen peroxide with 2 parts water and spray the solution onto the stain Make sure to completely saturate the area. Let the solution sit for 5-10 minutes, then blot up the liquid with a clean cloth. If the stain is still there, repeat the process until it is removed. Once the stain has been removed, rinse the area with water to remove any remaining hydrogen peroxide. Use a clean cloth to blot up the water and then allow the carpet to air dry.

***Important: When choosing a hydrogen peroxide to use, make sure to use a 3% solution so that it can be used safely in the house. Also, as stated above, always test the solution on a small area first to make sure that it won’t damage the surfaces that you’re cleaning.

Steam cleaning:

A steam cleaner can be an effective way to remove both stains and odors from carpets. If you don’t own a steam cleaner, you can rent one from a local hardware store. Here’s what to do:

Vacuum the carpet thoroughly to remove any dirt that may be stuck in the fibers. Mix equal parts vinegar and water into a spray bottle and completely saturate the stained area. Let the water-vinegar solution stand for 10-15 minutes. Fill the steam cleaner with hot water and a cleaning solution made to use with steam cleaners. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for using the steam cleaner. After steam cleaning, use a clean towel to blot up excess water from the carpet. If the stain is still there, repeat the process until you get the results you’re looking for. Once the stain is gone, rinse the area with water to make sure you remove any lingering cleaning solution. Use a dry cloth to blot up excess water and allow the carpet to air dry completely.

***Important: Avoid using a steam cleaner on carpets made of natural fibers (such as wool) because they can be damaged by heat and moisture.

Tips for Preventing Pee Stains On Carpet

Potty training is your best bet: As a mom, you know that potty training your child is one of the most effective ways to keep those little accidents off your carpets. Once they’re ready, encourage them to use the toilet instead of the carpet! Frequent potty breaks are key: Even after potty training, accidents can happen. To keep your carpets clean, remind your little one to take frequent potty breaks, especially before naptime or bedtime. Protect your mattress: We all know accidents happen, so consider using waterproof mattress protectors to keep those nighttime leaks from seeping into the mattress and onto the carpet. Go easy on liquids before bedtime: To avoid nighttime accidents, limit how much your toddler drinks before bedtime. That way, they won’t have to go potty in the middle of the night. Use carpet protection products: You may want to consider using carpet protection products, like Scotchgard or other stain repellents. They’re easy to use and can help prevent spills and accidents from becoming stains. Act fast when accidents happen: Accidents will still happen, but it’s important to clean them up as quickly as possible. The longer you wait, the more likely the urine will soak into the carpet fibers and cause a stain or odor.

Remember, accidents are a part of potty training and parenthood in general. By taking these steps to prevent accidents and clean them up quickly, you can keep your carpets clean and fresh!

Final Thoughts

Okay mama, that’s all the advice I have! As a fellow mama, I know it isn’t always easy to keep a clean house with littles in tow, but if you do the above steps regularly, your carpets will stay looking fresh and clean! I truly hope one of these methods are able to help you get rid of those pesky stains and restore your carpets to their original glory.

Remember, be careful with whatever cleaning method you choose, and always make sure to test it in an inconspicuous area first.

If you have any tips that I didn’t list above, please let us know in the comments below! Good luck, mama!