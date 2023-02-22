How to Clean Spilled Milk On Carpet: 5 Simple Methods that Work

Abbie Clark

How to Clean Spilled Milk Out of Carpet: 5 Simple Methods that WorkPhoto byAbbie Clark of Hey She Thrives

As moms with toddlers (or a clumsy spouse) around, we know a thing or two about messes. But do you know how to clean each of those messes? 

While I don’t have the answers for every spill and splatter, I do know how to get rid of milk stains. With these simple techniques (and some patience), you can easily banish those unsightly stains from your carpets and rugs! Here’s how to do it:

5 Ways to Clean Spilled Milk on Carpet

Act Fast

If the milk has just been spilled, it’s important to act as quickly as possible. Grab a clean towel or rag and immediately begin blotting up the mess. 

Remember, always BLOT, never RUB. Rubbing can cause the milk to spread which will lead to an even bigger mess. Mama, we do not have time for bigger messes!

Warning:

Before using any of the solutions below, make sure to first test it on a small patch of carpet to make sure it won’t ruin the fibers or cause discoloration.

Photo byCanva

Baking Soda & Vinegar

  1. First things first, grab a clean cloth or paper towel and blot up as much of the spilled milk as you can. You don’t want to rub the stain, as this can make it worse.
  2. Mix up a paste of equal parts baking soda and white vinegar. It might fizz up a bit, but that’s totally normal. Spread the paste over the stain and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
  3. Grab a clean, damp cloth and blot the stain gently. Make sure you don’t rub the stain, as this can cause it to spread. Rinse the area with clean water using a damp cloth.
  4. Finally, use a dry cloth or paper towel to blot up any excess moisture. If the stain is still there, repeat the process until it’s completely gone.

And that’s it! Baking soda and vinegar are a great natural way to clean up milk stains, and you probably have them in your pantry already. 

Ammonia

  1. Blot up any excess milk with a clean cloth or paper towel. Be gentle and avoid rubbing the stain, as this can spread the milk further into the carpet.
  2. Dilute the ammonia with water. You’ll want to use a solution of one part ammonia to four parts water. Put the solution in a spray bottle or apply it with a clean cloth.
  3. Spray or apply the solution to the stain, making sure to cover it completely. Then, let it sit for about 10 minutes. This gives the ammonia time to break down the proteins in the milk and loosen the stain.
  4. Using a clean cloth or sponge, blot the stain gently until the stain lifts. Be careful not to rub the stain, as this can make it worse.
  5. Rinse the area with clean water to remove any remaining ammonia. You can use a clean, damp cloth to do this.
  6. Finally, blot the area with a dry cloth or paper towel to remove any excess moisture.

And that’s it! Just remember to dilute the ammonia with water, and be careful not to rub the stain. 

Enzyme Cleaner

Hey mamas, we all know that kids spill things, and milk spills can be especially tricky to clean up. But don’t worry, because an enzyme cleaner can help get rid of those stains for good.

  1. As always, use a clean cloth or paper towel to blot up as much of the spilled milk as you can. Don’t rub the stain, as this can make it worse.
  2. Next, spray the enzyme cleaner on the milk stain, making sure to saturate the area completely. Enzyme cleaners work by breaking down the proteins in the milk, so make sure you use enough to cover the entire stain.
  3. Let the enzyme cleaner sit on the stain for about 15-20 minutes. This gives the enzymes time to break down the milk proteins and loosen the stain.
  4. Now, using a clean, damp cloth, blot the stain gently. Make sure you don’t rub the stain, as this can make it spread.
  5. Finally, rinse the area with clean water using a damp cloth, and blot with a dry cloth or paper towel to remove any excess moisture.

Enzyme cleaners are a great option for cleaning milk stains, because they work by breaking down the proteins in the milk. Just make sure you use enough cleaner to saturate the stain, and let it sit for a few minutes to do its job. 

Photo byCanva

Salt

  1. First, use a clean cloth or paper towel to blot up as much of the spilled milk as possible. Don’t rub the stain, as this can make it worse.
  2. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt onto the milk stain. Make sure to cover the entire stain with a thick layer of salt.
  3. Let the salt sit on the stain for about 10-15 minutes. The salt will help to absorb the milk, and as it dries, it will lift the stain from the carpet fibers.
  4. Now, use a vacuum cleaner to suck up the salt and any remaining milk residue. Make sure to use a clean attachment on your vacuum to avoid spreading the salt around.
  5. If the stain is still visible, repeat the process with a fresh layer of salt until the stain is completely gone.

Using salt to clean up milk spills on the carpet is an easy and effective way to remove the stain. This was actually a method I had never heard of until recently. Just remember to use plenty of salt, and let it sit for a while to absorb the milk. 

Dish Soap & Water

  1. Use a clean cloth or paper towel to blot up as much of the spilled milk as possible. Try not to rub the stain, as this can make it worse.
  2. Next, mix a solution of one tablespoon of dish soap and two cups of warm water. Make sure to use a mild dish soap, as harsher soaps can damage your carpet.
  3. Apply the solution to the stain and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes. This will give the dish soap time to break down the milk and loosen the stain.
  4. Now, using a clean cloth or sponge, gently blot the stain until it lifts. Be careful not to rub the stain, as this can spread the milk further into the carpet.
  5. Rinse the area with clean water using a clean cloth or sponge, and then blot the area with a dry cloth or paper towel to remove any excess moisture.

And that’s it! Cleaning spilled milk from the carpet with dish soap is a quick and easy process. Just remember to use a mild dish soap, and be gentle when blotting the stain. With a little bit of effort, your carpet will be looking like new again in no time.

How to Clean Dried Milk Out of Carpet

Okay, now we know how to clean up freshly spilled milk, but what about the milk that’s been there a few days (or weeks)? As a mama of a toddler who is really good at making messes, I totally understand how frustrating it can be to have dried milk on your carpet. But don’t worry, there’s an easy and effective way to clean it up!

First, you’ll want to scrape off as much of the dried milk as possible using a dull knife or spoon. Then, mix together a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle.

Spray the solution onto the dried milk stain and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes. After that, grab an old toothbrush and scrub it a bit to really loosen up the milk. 

Now, use a clean cloth to blot the area and absorb as much of the liquid as possible.

Next, sprinkle some baking soda onto the area and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. This will help to absorb any remaining moisture and deodorize the carpet.

Finally, vacuum up the baking soda and the stain should be gone! If there’s still some residue left, repeat the process until the stain is completely removed.

I hope this helps, mama! Don’t stress too much, accidents happen and we’ve all been there. You got this!

Photo byCanva

How to Get Milk Smell Out of Carpet

Thankfully, most of the processes mentioned above should rid your carpet of that nasty milk smell. Here’s an easy way to eliminate the smell:

First things first, if the sour milk was just spilled and the area is still wet you’ll want to soak up as much of the milk as possible with a clean towel or paper towels. Press down firmly to absorb as much as you can.

Next, mix a solution of 1 part white vinegar to 2 parts warm water. Pour the solution over the affected area and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. The vinegar will neutralize the odor and break down any remaining milk residue.

After the solution has sat for a while, use a clean cloth to blot up as much of the liquid as possible. Then sprinkle baking soda over the area to absorb any remaining moisture and odor. Baking soda is also known for neutralizing odors. Let the baking soda sit for a few hours or even overnight.

Finally, vacuum up the baking soda and give the carpet a good sniff to see if the odor is gone. If you still smell milk, you can repeat the process or try using an enzymatic cleaner specifically designed for removing odors from carpets and upholstery.

Are Milk Stains Permanent?

The good news is that milk stains are not necessarily permanent. However, it depends on how long the milk has been left to sit and how it has been treated.

If the milk is quickly cleaned up and treated properly, then there’s a good chance that the stain can be removed. But if the milk has been left to sit for a long time or has been exposed to heat, it may have penetrated deep into the fibers of the fabric and become more difficult to remove.

That’s why it’s important to act fast when you notice a milk stain. Blot up as much of the liquid as possible with a clean cloth or paper towel, and then use a solution of water and white vinegar or baking soda to treat the stain.

If the stain persists, don’t worry, there are still other solutions to try like using an enzymatic cleaner or bringing the item to a professional cleaner.

Final Thoughts

Okay mama, by now you should be ready to take on all of those dreaded milk stains. If you have any tips that I didn’t include, please let us know in the comments below! Good luck!

Published by

I'm a stay-at-home mama doing mybest to thrive in motherhood. I help other moms to do the same by leading successful and intentional lives. You can find more of my content at Hey She Thrives.

