How to Cope With Negative Emotions During Motherhood

8 Steps to Managing Negative Emotions as a Mom Photo by Abbie Clark

Motherhood is a beautiful, enriching journey for many women, but it can also be filled with highs and lows. For mamas everywhere, navigating the emotional terrain of being a parent often feels like trying to run an obstacle course - we experience a wide range of emotions from joy to frustration to exhaustion to guilt and back again. The challenge comes in learning how to move through these more negative feelings without succumbing to them or allowing them to become our primary focus.

In this article, we'll explore proven strategies for coping with difficult emotions during motherhood so that you can move forward on your journey with resilience and grace.

It's okay to feel overwhelmed and stressed out - you're not alone

The demands of motherhood are enormous, and it's natural to feel overwhelmed from time to time. It's important to recognize that these feelings are valid and normal and that it's perfectly okay to feel stressed out or anxious. By giving yourself permission to acknowledge your feelings, you open the door to healing and growth.

When we try to suppress those feelings or pretend they don't exist, we wind up feeling worse in the long run and can become even more overwhelmed.

Listen mama, I know I am a good mother. I love my baby more than I ever thought possible. But there are days, and sometimes even entire weeks, when all I can think about is how hard this is.

Sometimes mothering is hard. It's okay to admit that. So don't be afraid to let yourself feel those difficult emotions.

Create a support system

The reality is that no one can do it alone. Surround yourself with a trusted group of friends, relatives, and professionals who can provide you with emotional support in moments of need.

Reaching out and asking for help is not a sign of weakness. In fact, it takes immense strength to admit that we cannot do it all. So don't be afraid to reach out and ask for the assistance and support you need during this journey of motherhood.

Be sure to make time for yourself

Too often, mamas put their own needs last. This can lead to feelings of guilt and resentment that can overtake our emotions and mood. While we all make time for our children, it's also essential to make time for ourselves - whether that means a few minutes of self-care each day or a longer period dedicated to something you enjoy.

Self-care activities may include things like walking, reading, writing, exercising, praying, or just taking a warm bath. Whatever it is that brings you joy and peace of mind - make sure to include it in your daily routine!

Be mindful of your words and thoughts

The way we speak to ourselves can have a powerful impact on how we feel. When you find yourself slipping into negative thoughts and self-criticism, take a deep breath and remind yourself that these are only temporary feelings.

Focus on the positive aspects of motherhood and take comfort in knowing that each day brings you one step closer to where you want to be.

Personally, I have found that the best way to combat my negative thoughts and self-criticism is by memorizing Scripture that combats those lies. For you, this may look like reciting a favorite quote or mantra that brings you comfort and reassurance.

Talk to someone about how you're feeling

Sometimes it can help to talk through your feelings with someone who understands and is willing to listen. Try to find a safe space where you can express your emotions without judgment or criticism. Talking to a friend, counselor, or other professional may help you process and manage your feelings in a healthy way.

By sharing your story and listening to others, you can create a safe and supportive network that can bolster you when things get tough.

Be mindful of what you are consuming

What we consume - from our food to the media we watch - can have a significant impact on our mental health. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, try limiting your intake of negative news, social media posts, and other sources of stress. Spend more time engaging with positive content that brings you joy, peace, and encouragement.

Media

From what I can tell, social media has a really awful outlook on motherhood. It’s like a never-ending competition to see who is the “best” mom. On the flip side, our culture also seems to praise half-hearted mothering. It's important to remember that misery loves company. Just because one mama doesn't love her role doesn't mean you have to join in on the pity party.

Simply put—our culture is broken when it comes to the topic of motherhood. It can be easy to fall into the trap of comparison and competition, but remember that no one has it perfect. We all have our own individual struggles and circumstances.

Food

Believe it or not, what we eat can have a huge impact on our mental and emotional well-being. Eating healthy, nutritious foods can help regulate your hormones and energy levels, while processed foods, sugars, and caffeine can increase stress and anxiety.

Take some time to pay attention to your eating habits. Remember that food is meant to nourish and energize you, not harm or deplete you.

Does this mean you should never enjoy a bowl of ice cream or a good mocha latte? Absolutely NOT! Just make sure to keep those treats within moderation and remember that balance is key.

Learn to forgive yourself

Motherhood can be a never-ending journey of guilt and failure. We often feel like we could have done better or that the decisions we make are never good enough. But the truth is that we need to learn how to forgive ourselves and give ourselves grace.

Take a step back and recognize that you are doing the best you can, and that is enough. It’s okay to make mistakes as long as you're learning from them.

Exercise

Making physical activity a regular part of your day can have a profoundly positive effect on your mental health. Exercise releases endorphins, which can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also help boost your overall energy levels and improve your sleep quality.

Find an activity that you ENJOY and incorporate it into your daily routine. If you hate running, don't force yourself to run every day. That is only going to make you dread exercising even more. Instead, try something new - like swimming or dancing - and make it a fun experience. Whether it’s a walk around the block, a leisurely bike ride, or an online yoga class, make sure to get moving.

No one said motherhood was easy - but it doesn't have to be this overwhelming. With these strategies for managing difficult emotions, you can cultivate resilience and grace during your journey as a mother. Remember, you are never alone in this - love and support are all around you!