Moms Are Saving Time

Time-Saving Tips For Busy Moms Photo by Image by Abbie Clark

If you’re a busy mom, you know how important it is to find ways to save time. Every minute counts when you’ve got a million things on your to-do list! Luckily, there are plenty of simple tips and tricks that can help you make the most of your time. Here are some of my personal favorite time-saving tips for busy moms. From meal prep shortcuts to organization hacks, these tips will help you keep your sanity while you’re juggling everything on your plate.

My Best Time-Saving Tips for Busy Moms:

1. Meal Prep

If you’re a busy mom, you know that mealtime can be a real challenge. There never seems to be enough hours in the day to get everything done, let alone cook a healthy meal from scratch. That’s why meal prepping is such a lifesaver. By taking an hour or two on the weekend to prep some meals, you can easily save yourself time and stress during the week.

One of my favorite ways to meal prep is to make freezer meals. I’ll make a big batch of soup or chili and then portion it out into individual servings. Then I can just grab a container from the freezer when I need it and heat it up. It’s a quick and easy way to get a healthy meal on the table with minimal effort.

2. Create a Cleaning Routine that Works for You and Stick to It

One of the best ways to save time when it comes to cleaning is to create a routine that works for you and then stick to it. Of course, what works for one person might not work for another, so it’s important to find a system that fits your lifestyle and needs. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Start with the areas that tend to get dirty the fastest, such as the kitchen and bathroom. This way, you can nip messes in the bud before they have a chance to spread.

Set aside some time each day to do laundry. If you let your laundry pile up, you’ll spend much more time dealing with it all at once. Doing a load or two each day will help keep things under control.

Don’t forget about regular maintenance tasks, such as dusting and vacuuming. These should be done on a weekly basis to keep your home looking its best.

By following these tips, you can develop a cleaning routine that will help save you time in the long run.

3. Use Baskets or Bins to Organize Your Home

If you’re always searching for your keys or misplacing your phone, it might be time to get organized. Luckily, there are a few time-saving tips that can help.

One of the simplest ways to stay organized is to use baskets or bins. By keeping items contained in one place, you can avoid wasting time hunting for things that are scattered around the house. This is especially helpful for items that are used frequently, such as keys, gloves, and hats.

Baskets and bins can also be used to store seasonal items, so they’re out of the way when you don’t need them. As a result, taking a few minutes to organize your home with baskets or bins can save you time and frustration in the long run.

4. Delegate Tasks to Your Partner and Kids

Being a busy mom often means that there are never enough hours in the day. One way to free up some time is to delegate tasks to your partner and kids. Of course, this won’t work for everything, but delegating simple tasks can be a big help.

For instance, you can ask your partner to take over bedtime routines or grocery shopping. And, if you have school-age kids, they can pitch in by doing chores around the house or taking care of younger siblings.

By sharing the load, you’ll be able to free up some valuable time for yourself – which is a plus for the entire family!

5. Take Advantage of Online Shopping and Grocery Delivery Services

One of my best time-saving tips for busy moms is to take advantage of online shopping and grocery delivery services. With a few clicks of the mouse, you can order everything you need without ever leaving home. And, best of all, your groceries will be delivered right to your car or even your door. No more lugging heavy bags through the store!

I NEVER go into grocery stores anymore. Not only has this saved me time but it has also saved me money. It never fails, if I go into Walmart, I know I’m going to leave with an extra pack of chocolate chip muffins

Whether you’re looking for time-saving tips for grocery shopping or ways to streamline your wardrobe, online shopping and delivery services are definitely worth considering.

6. Set Up Autopay for Your Bills

Anyone who has ever been late on a bill knows how stressful it can be. Not only do you have to worry about accruing late fees, but you also have to take time out of your busy schedule to sit down and write a check.

Fortunately, there is a simple solution that can help you avoid all this stress: autopay. By setting up autopay for your bills, you can ensure that your payments are made on time, every time. Best of all, it only takes a few minutes to set up, and it can save you hours of stress and anxiety in the long run.

7. Take Advantage of Your Instant Pot and Slow Cooker

Being a busy mom doesn’t leave a lot of time for cooking. But just because you’re short on time doesn’t mean you have to resort to unhealthy fast food. With a little planning, you can take advantage of your slow cooker and instant pot to make healthy, homemade meals that will save you time and money. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Plan ahead by prepping all of your ingredients the night before. This way, all you have to do is dump everything into the pot in the morning and turn it on.

Cook in bulk and freeze individual portions for quick and easy meals later on.

Use your slow cooker for dishes that require longer cooking times, like stews, soups, and roasts. And reserve your instant pot for quick and easy meals like pasta, rice, and beans.

With a little creativity and organization, you can make delicious, healthy meals that will save you time and hassle. So put down that fast food menu and get cooking!

8. Limit Your Screen Time

Although it can be tempting to mindlessly scroll through social media or binge-watch your favorite TV show, this actually wastes a lot of time. By setting a limit on how much time you spend on your devices each day, you can free up more time for the things that are truly important to you. Time-saving tips like this can make a big difference in your day-to-day life, so give it a try!

9. Plan All of Your Meals At the Beginning of the Week

If you’re a busy mom, you know that it can be a challenge to get dinner on the table every night. One way to make things easier is to plan all of your meals at the beginning of the week. This way, you’ll know exactly what you need to make each dish and you won’t have to waste time trying to figure out what to cook.

Plus, planning ahead will help you to avoid last-minute trips to the grocery store. And, if you’re really short on time, you can even prepare some of the meals in advance.

10. Use Paper Plates and Aluminum Foil

For busy moms, every minute counts. That’s why it’s important to find ways to save time wherever you can.

Call me lazy, call me careless, but a tip I’ve found to be super helpful when it comes to saving time is to use paper plates and aluminum foil instead of traditional dishes. Not only will this save you time on cleanup, but it will also free up space in your dishwasher.

And if you’re worried about the environmental impact of disposable dishes, there are now many biodegradable options available. Plus, you don’t have to use paper plates or aluminum foil for every meal you prepare!

11. Use a Meal Delivery Service

Meal delivery services provide fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes that make it quick and easy to cook a healthy meal. Even better, many meal delivery services offer the option to customize your order according to your family’s preferences, which can save you even more time when it comes to meal planning.

And with the convenience of having all of the ingredients delivered right to your door, you won’t have to waste time (and money!) running to the store for last-minute items.

Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner or want to impress your guests with a gourmet meal, a meal delivery service can help you save time in the kitchen.

Being a mother is one of the most rewarding but also challenging roles you will ever take on. Thankfully, there are many ways to make your life as a mom easier. From meal planning to online grocery delivery services, there is no reason for you to be stressed out and exhausted all the time. Take advantage of my time-saving tips for busy moms and cut yourself some slack!

Mamas, do you have any helpful tips that I didn’t include? Share them in the comments below! I think I can speak for all the mamas reading this when I say your help will be greatly appreciated.