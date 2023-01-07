How to Create a Postpartum Care Plan

How to create the perfect postpartum care plan for new moms Photo by Photo by Kristina Paukshtite

As a new mom, you’ve likely heard countless times that taking care of yourself is essential to getting through the challenging transition into parenthood. This means taking time for self-care in order to stay healthy and energized -- so that you can best provide loving care to your baby. But if you’re like me and MANY other moms out there, it can be easy to neglect your own needs while tending to those of your precious new little one. That's why having a postpartum plan – a “road map” if you will - with simple steps tailored just for YOU, helps ensure that self-care makes its way on top of the (very long!) list of daily priorities as a mom!

Creating the perfect postpartum care plan begins with understanding your needs and devising a schedule that works for you. Start by focusing on self-care, nutrition, and stress management and plan out meals, daily exercise, and different activities to maintain your mental health. Make sure to include breaks for yourself where you can relax and practice mindfulness. Get advice from other experienced moms or seek the help of a postpartum care specialist if needed.

Now, let's take a deeper dive into the different parts of creating a postpartum care plan.

What is Postpartum Care?

Postpartum care is the physical and emotional care that mothers need after giving birth. This includes rest, nutrition, exercise, mental health support (if needed), and more. It’s important to note that postpartum care is an ongoing process and can look different for every mom, making it even more important to create your own personalized postpartum care plan.

Why is Postpartum Care Important?

Postpartum care is important because it helps new moms take the necessary steps to recover from childbirth and adjust to life with a newborn. During this time, it’s essential to focus on your own physical and mental health so you can be the best mom for your baby.

Postpartum care also helps reduce the risk of complications and long-term health issues associated with childbirth.

Creating a Postpartum Care Plan

Establishing a Schedule

First and foremost, moms should be sure to build a routine that allows for enough rest and physical activity.

If you’re struggling to find the time and energy for physical activities, start small by taking 10 minutes out of your day to do something that makes you feel good. Even if it’s just taking a calm stroll in your neighborhood or stretching while watching your favorite show, every little bit counts!

Remember, during the first several weeks of postpartum, the most important thing you can do for your baby and your body is REST! A lack of rest can result in a lower milk supply, delayed healing, and even worse, postpartum depression.

Be sure to also schedule in time to take care of yourself. This might look like taking a bath or shower, getting a massage, or just reading a book. It’s important to prioritize yourself and your needs during this time.

Organizing Meals and Snacks

Nutrition is key to postpartum recovery. As a new mom, you’re likely trying to figure out how to feed yourself, your baby and the rest of your family.

To make things easier, try prepping meals ahead of time. Make large batches of your favorite soups, casseroles and other freezer-friendly dishes. Having meals ready to go in the freezer will make it easier for you to get a nutritious meal while you’re adjusting to life with a newborn.

You should also make sure you have plenty of healthy snacks on hand. Fruits, nuts, and yogurt are all great options to keep in the fridge for times when you need a nutritious pick-me-up. Try to keep snacks on hand that only require one hand to eat, such as protein bars or granola.

Hiring Help When Necessary

Postpartum care isn’t just about taking care of your own needs — it’s also about seeking help when you need it.

Hiring a postpartum doula or an overnight nurse can be incredibly helpful during the first few weeks of postpartum. A postpartum doula can provide a range of services from helping with nighttime feedings, to providing emotional support, to lightening your load so you can get some rest. Overnight nurses provide a similar service, but they also specialize in medical care should any issues arise.

If you're like me when I had my first baby and aren't in a position to spend money on professional help, talk to a trusted family member or friend who can provide the support you need.

It’s important to remember that seeking help doesn’t make you a bad mom — it just makes you a smart one.

Finding Support Groups and Resources

Once you’ve established a routine and hired help, it’s time to explore all the resources available for postpartum moms. There are a variety of support groups and resources out there that can provide valuable information and emotional support.

Many hospitals offer postpartum support groups for new moms. These are great opportunities to connect with other moms and learn about the various issues that can arise during postpartum. Additionally, many online forums and apps can help you connect with other moms who are experiencing similar issues.

Managing Stress

No matter how prepared you are for postpartum, stress is likely to show up at some point. To reduce your stress levels, set realistic goals for yourself.

It’s important to remember that you can’t do it all, and that’s okay. Set aside time for yourself and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it.

Make sure to also take time for activities that make you feel good. Whether it’s reading a book, taking a yoga class or catching up with friends, make sure to include activities that you enjoy in your postpartum routine.

Finally, remember to take care of your mental health as well as your physical health during this time. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, seek professional help. Postpartum can be a difficult journey and sometimes it is important to reach out for extra help.

Getting Enough Rest and Relaxation

Getting enough rest is essential for postpartum recovery. To make sure you’re getting the most out of your sleep, establish a regular bedtime routine and do your best to stick to it. Make sure to also nap when you can and don’t be afraid to ask for help with nighttime feedings.

You should also make time for relaxation. Even if it’s just a few minutes a day, make sure to include activities that help you relax. Yoga, meditation, and walks are all great ways to unwind after a long day.

Seeking Professional Help if Needed

It’s important to remember that postpartum can be an overwhelming time for any new mom. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to reach out for professional help. Postpartum depression and anxiety are both very real conditions that can have serious implications if left untreated. If you’re struggling with any of the symptoms of postpartum depression or anxiety, be sure to seek professional help.

Knowing the Warning Signs of Postpartum Depression

It’s important to be aware of the warning signs of postpartum depression. Symptoms such as mood swings, insomnia, and fatigue can all be signs of postpartum depression. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it’s important to seek professional help.

Balancing Mom Mode With Self-Care Mode

Postpartum can be a difficult time, but it can also be an incredibly rewarding experience. Remember to take time for yourself and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. By balancing mom mode with self-care mode, you can ensure a smoother and more successful postpartum journey.

Benefits of Developing Your Postpartum Care Plan

Having a postpartum care plan in place can be invaluable to your postpartum journey. It can help you prioritize self-care while still taking care of your new baby, and it can provide you with a sense of autonomy and control over your postpartum experience. Developing your postpartum care plan ahead of time can help make the transition to parenthood smoother and easier.

The postpartum period is a time for self-care and growth. With the right resources, support system, and care plan, you can ensure a successful postpartum experience. Taking the time to focus on yourself during this time can be beneficial for both you and your baby. Remember that you’re not alone in this journey, and that there is always support available for you.

That's why having a postpartum plan – a “road map” if you will - with simple steps tailored just for YOU, helps ensure that self-care makes its way on top of the (very long!) list of daily priorities as a mom!

