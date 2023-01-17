Sesame added as the ninth major food allergen

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

As of January 1st, 2023, sesame will be considered a major food allergen and must be clearly labeled on all food packaging and dietary supplements.

The change comes two years after the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act was signed by President Biden, allowing food companies ample time to adjust for the new labeling requirements.

Sesame joins the major food allergen list which already contains eight allergens that were established in 2004 by the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act :

Milk

Eggs

Peanuts

Tree Nuts

Soy

Wheat

Fish

Shellfish

While over 160 different foods have been documented to cause allergic reactions, these nine allergens (now including sesame) are the only ones considered food allergens according to U.S. federal law and are thought to cause over 90% of allergic food reactions .

Even though the new law took effect as of January 1st, you may still find foods on the grocery store shelf that don’t have the updated labeling. Food companies weren’t required to remove these products from the market if they were already in transit to the store before 2023.

Once grocery stores have the updated products, sesame will be shown on the ingredient list in parentheses after the ingredient which contains it. For example:

Natural flavor (sesame).

It’ll also appear immediately after the ingredient list as:

Contains: sesame.