Stressed students should add walnuts to their diet

Abbey the Food Scientist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpOGq_0jvs0g0600
Photo byMustafa akinonUnsplash

A new study showed the positive effects of eating walnuts on the mental health and stress biomarkers in college students. 

Students who regularly ate walnuts had higher self-reported moods, improved mental health indicators, and improved metabolic biomarkers. Female participants who ate walnuts daily also saw improved gut health and greater diversity in their gut microflora

Participants in the treatment group were given 56 grams of walnuts to eat each day for 16 weeks. That’s about ½ cup of walnuts daily.

A second group was told not to eat any nuts or fatty fish for 16 weeks. 

The entire clinical trial was carried out on undergraduates at the University of South Australia. 

As the school year progressed, academic stress lowered the mood and mental health of students who didn’t have access to walnuts.

In contrast, students who were eating walnuts daily appeared to have a protective effect against stress. They reported lower scores of stress and depression.

The study adds to the growing body of research illustrating that walnuts can impact cognition, mood, and mental health possibly due to the high quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, α-linolenic acid, and tryptophan they contain.

The nuts are also known for neuro-protective compounds such as melatonin, polyphenols, folate, and vitamin E, which could also be responsible for the positive results. 

Overall, the study illustrates how our diet can directly impact how well we’re able to react to stress. Certain foods, such as walnuts, seem to have a protective effect against stress and can help maintain mental and gut health even when under distress.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# health# science# diet# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Abbey is a food scientist by PhD, a YouTuber, and food blogger. She loves breaking down the science behind food into easily digestible pieces. She'll explore topics like never melting ice cream and making the perfect beer foam.

Madison, WI
724 followers

More from Abbey the Food Scientist

Scientists are designing salt for a healthier future

Humans currently have a precarious relationship with salt—scientifically named sodium chloride (NaCl). We need salt to live, yet we’re consuming so much of it that we’re dying from its deleterious health effects like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and coronary heart disease.

Read full story
1 comments

A food scientist explains the dates printed on food

There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.

Read full story
82 comments

Vanilla is the first food made from plastic

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.

Read full story
165 comments

The desperate race to find banana’s three missing ancestors

Have you ever noticed that banana-flavored candy never tastes like the bananas you buy at the grocery store?. This isn’t due to bad flavoring or terrible product development.

Read full story

What is bioengineered food? A food scientist explains

Have you noticed the word “bioengineered” or the new bioengineered symbol on your foods?. Don’t freak out — both theFood and Drug Administration and the National Academy of Science have said these foods are safe to eat.

Read full story

Flavor scientists predict foods to be nostalgic, fermented, and sweet in 2023

Being a food scientist is freakin’ awesome. I’m constantly in awe of the new flavors and innovative foods some of my closest friends launch into the market. Going to the grocery store for me is like a college reunion featuring all my classmates.

Read full story

Sparkling water causes you pain, but you like it!

If you do, try this experiment. Replace your dog’s still water with sparkling water and see what happens…. Okay, maybe don’t try this at home because I don’t want to be bombarded with messages about animal welfare, so let me just spoil the answer for you.

Read full story
8 comments

The Best Way to Drink Champagne, According to Science

I studied ice cream for my PhD, which I thought was pretty cool until I came across this lab that was investigating the best way to drink Champagne. That’s when I got a little jealous.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy