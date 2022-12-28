Stressed students should add walnuts to their diet

Photo by Mustafa akin on Unsplash

A new study showed the positive effects of eating walnuts on the mental health and stress biomarkers in college students.

Students who regularly ate walnuts had higher self-reported moods, improved mental health indicators, and improved metabolic biomarkers . Female participants who ate walnuts daily also saw improved gut health and greater diversity in their gut microflora .

Participants in the treatment group were given 56 grams of walnuts to eat each day for 16 weeks. That’s about ½ cup of walnuts daily.

A second group was told not to eat any nuts or fatty fish for 16 weeks.

The entire clinical trial was carried out on undergraduates at the University of South Australia.

As the school year progressed, academic stress lowered the mood and mental health of students who didn’t have access to walnuts.

In contrast, students who were eating walnuts daily appeared to have a protective effect against stress. They reported lower scores of stress and depression .

The study adds to the growing body of research illustrating that walnuts can impact cognition, mood , and mental health possibly due to the high quantities of omega-3 fatty acids , α-linolenic acid , and tryptophan they contain.

The nuts are also known for neuro-protective compounds such as melatonin, polyphenols, folate, and vitamin E , which could also be responsible for the positive results.

Overall, the study illustrates how our diet can directly impact how well we’re able to react to stress. Certain foods, such as walnuts, seem to have a protective effect against stress and can help maintain mental and gut health even when under distress.