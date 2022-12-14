Scientists are designing salt for a healthier future

Photo by Photo by Глеб Коровко

Humans currently have a precarious relationship with salt—scientifically named sodium chloride (NaCl).

We need salt to live, yet we’re consuming so much of it that we’re dying from its deleterious health effects like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and coronary heart disease.

While there are salt replacers like potassium chloride (KCl) on the market, their success has been limited by their tendency to trigger bitter and metallic tastes, in addition to saltiness.

However, there’s a new solution on the horizon, which wouldn’t involve substituting sodium chloride for another compound at all. Instead, new studies are looking into physically manipulating salt crystals to increase their saltiness perception.

Essentially, researchers are trying to find out if there’s some way to tweak sodium chloride crystals to achieve an optimal salty taste in our mouth while limiting the actual amount of salt eaten.

Although that might sound like an impossible feat, studies have already pinpointed three aspects of salt crystals that can be re-designed to achieve a healthier future: size, shape, and structure.

Size matters

Photo by Alex Volodsky from Pixabay

Not all salt crystals are created equally, especially when it comes to size . In fact, the smaller the salt particles, the more saltiness we perceive.

While this might first seem counterintuitive, consider that smaller particles have a higher surface area compared to their larger counterparts. Or, said in a different way, the smaller a particle, the higher its surface to volume ratio.

This idea of surface area is important because the surface of the salt crystal is what quickly comes into contact with our saliva as we’re eating.

And for us to perceive saltiness, the salt has to first be dissolved by our saliva and then it can interact with the taste buds on our tongue. This interaction (dissolved salt and taste buds) is what actually triggers saltiness perception when we’re eating.

This means by simply decreasing the particle size of salt, we can achieve maximum saltiness perception but with less salt.

For example, cheese crackers made with salt crystals that were 1 micrometer in size (that’s 1/1,000,000 of a meter) allowed the total amount of salt in the crackers to be reduced by 50% while still maintaining the same amount of flavor.

Optimize the shape

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Salt crystals come in various shapes depending on where they’re originally from.

In general, there’s two different sources of salt:

Underground deposits - cubic, densely packed crystals with a smooth surface Seawater - irregular, porous aggregates form crystals

These different crystalline shapes greatly impact our perception of saltiness.

For example, the shape of sea salt makes it quickly dissolve in our saliva. Its rough, irregular surface has a large contact area with our tongue and our saliva can penetrate into the porous structure to enhance dissolution.

Another advantage is that sea salt is made up of many tiny aggregates coming together to form a larger crystal. This means the salt easily breaks apart and fragments as we eat.

With each fragmentation the surface area of the salt increases, more salt is dissolved in our saliva, and we experience more saltines as we eat.

Conversely, the shape of salt from underground rock deposits isn’t ideal for curbing your salt intake. As the crystals are very densely packed, not all of the salt will dissolve and have a chance to trigger your taste buds before the bite of food is swallowed.

This means you can eat salt that you never even taste—commonly called “hidden salt.”

Hollow out the structure

Photo by Alex Volodsky from Pixabay

Shape and size aren’t the only ways to optimize saltiness; we can also change the structure .

One idea is to get rid of part of the structure—hollow it out.

Salt crystals that are specifically designed to have a hollow center are dual-purposed:

It optimizes the contact area of salt with our saliva to maximize the salty taste. It eliminates the salt in the center which would never be tasted, yet still consumed.

Studies have shown that we eat up to 300 mg of salt each day that never reaches our taste buds. By hollowing out the structure, we cut out this wasted salt from our diet and only include salt that will be perceived during the meal.

The company Tate & Lyle already has a product that utilizes the hollow microsphere structure, although it’s not approved in all countries. It’s also unknown what food products, if any, are formulated to include the salt microspheres instead of traditional salt crystals.

Unfortunately, the time has passed where solving this issue would be as simple as educating people to be less heavy handed with their salt shaker. Each year, more Americans rely on processed food for their meals, which means they have little control over the amount of salt that’s added to their food.

As a result, expect the innovation of salt and salt replacers to ramp up as the negative health effects of excessive dietary salt intake continues to impact the healthcare system.