Vanilla is the first food made from plastic

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract.

The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.

This breakthrough could be critical in dealing with the 359 million tons of plastic produced each year, of which more than 40% ends up in a landfill.

The scientists used a two-step process to turn plastic into food-safe ingredients:

Cut the plastic polymer into smaller pieces Convert those pieces into something edible

Breaking down plastic

The main issue with recycling plastics is that as they’re melted down and re-formed, the new material doesn’t act the same way as the virgin plastic.

This is why it’s easier to make new plastic instead of recycling what we already have.

So, the question becomes is there anything else we can do with plastic besides make more plastic?

One idea is to take the plastic polymer, which is a large molecule made up of repeating subunits and hydrolyze it back into these smaller subunits.

With the idea being that the smaller compounds might be more useful than the polymer itself.

For example, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) which is used to make water and soda bottles, can be cut up into smaller molecules of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. And perhaps it would be easier to convert these two smaller compounds into a new, more valuable material.

Hydrolysis of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) yields units of Terephthalic Acid (TA). Photo by Microbial synthesis of vanillin from waste poly(ethylene terephthalate) by Sadler and Wallace.

Up until two years ago, the main issue with this solution was that there was no efficient enzyme for chopping up plastics like PET. And it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Scientists had tested multiple enzymes known for hydrolyzing PET but with little success.

The most efficient enzyme found—Leaf-branch Compost Cutinase—which was originally isolated from the bacteria Ideonella sakaiensis only converted 31% of PET into its smaller subunits.

That all changed in 2020 , when one group of researchers made 209 different variations of Leaf-branch Compost Cutinase by selectively mutating the area that interacts with PET. This area is called the active site and is where an enzyme comes in contact with its substrate.

The researchers laboriously tested all 209 variations to see how they interacted with the plastic from water and soda bottles.

While most of the altered enzymes had an impaired ability to cut up PET, one version showed great promise with a 90% efficiency of converting PET into its smaller units of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol.

This was a massive success!

The group went on to show that when the smaller subunits were used to re-create PET, the plastic polymer behaved just like virgin PET, creating a circular plastic system.

If this system was upscaled, no more virgin PET would have to be made. We could simply use all the PET we currently have to produce the same plastic again and again.

Making it edible

Two vanilla beans Photo by Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash

While recycling the PET into second-hand PET is a step in the right direction, another group of scientists had an even bigger dream. They wanted to upcycle the two subunits of PET—terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol—to make something more valuable.

Not simply keep the PET in a never-ending plastic loop.

The researchers noticed something interesting about the terephthalic acid units—they looked quite similar to vanillin—the main flavor compound in vanilla.

Chemical structure of terephthalic acid versus vanillin. Photo by Microbial synthesis of vanillin from waste poly(ethylene terephthalate) by Sadler and Wallace.

The group drew out a plan and estimated it would only take five steps to convert terephthalic acid to vanillin.

Five step plan to convert Terephthalic acid into vanillin. Photo by Microbial synthesis of vanillin from waste poly(ethylene terephthalate) by Sadler and Wallace.

While every step in the plan was feasibly possible, some of the reactions required specific enzymes found in different organisms. To circumvent this issue, the team decided to engineer their own microorganism that contained all the enzymes needed for the upcycling.

To do this, they took the bacteria Escherichia coli—better known as E. coli— and inserted three new plasmids giving the species all the necessary enzymes to synthesize vanillin from terephthalic acid.

The scientists then used the terephthalic acid units from plastic water bottles as feed for the engineered bacteria and waited to see if the culture produced the vanillin as hoped.

After 10 hours, 79% of the terephthalic acid was transformed into vanillin.

A big success and proof that flavor compounds could be produced from plastics by combining the hydrolysis of PET by Leaf-branch Compost Cutinase with metabolism by the newly engineered E. coli.