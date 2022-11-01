3 Simple Ways to Save Money on a Long Weekend in Greece

Mainland Greece and its surrounding islands have been gaining a burgeoning reputation amongst international holidaymakers seeking sun, sea and solitude. And, whilst compared to other European holiday hotspots, Greece is actually very affordable, holiday costs can still soon add up, especially over a long weekend where you’re trying to fit in as much as possible.

On average, visitors can expect to pay around €800 per person for a week’s stay. Experts recommend you budget around €30 per day for meals, and €58 per night for single-room accommodation. However, there are lots of different ways you can bring these figures down, and travel to Greece on a tighter budget.

Whilst this beautiful country has provided the backdrop for some of the biggest films and television programmes of recent times, unfortunately, we can’t all travel like Hollywood A-listers. If you are looking to travel to Greece without breaking the bank, there are many ways to save money on your trip. Here are three simple tips to enjoy a money-saving long weekend in this fascinating country.

Note: This guest post was written in collaboration with Anna Chambers .

1. Travel during the shoulder season

The shoulder season is the time between the high season and low season, i.e. the spring and autumn months. Travelling during this time can often be cheaper than travelling during the peak summer months, as demand is not as high. On top of the money-saving benefits, you’ll likely also find that the most popular attractions at your destination receive less footfall at this time, helping you to enjoy a more stress-free holiday without the queues.

With fewer tourists on the streets, you can expect to enjoy a more authentic experience when travelling during the shoulder season . You may find that more local events take place at this time of year, once the summer crowds have dispersed, so keep an eye out for any free musical or cultural performances to provide a true taste of Greek life.

Keep in mind that you’re unlikely to receive as much sunshine as you would during the summer months, but conditions across the country will still be favourable for all different types of holiday. You may even find the slightly cooler temperatures more conducive to your holiday preferences.

2. Eat like a local

The opportunity to broaden your culinary horizons is one of the best things about any holiday to Greece. Better yet, it’s a surefire way to help ensure your trip stays on budget. With its Mediterranean diet of fresh fruits and vegetables, olive oil, seafood, and whole grains, Greece is a paradise for food lovers.

One of the best ways to experience Greek food is to pass on the expensive tourist traps, and instead enjoy a meal or two at a traditional taverna. These family-run restaurants often specialise in regional dishes, so you can get a taste of the local cuisine . Another great way to sample Greek food is to visit a market. This way, you can learn about the ingredients used in Greek cooking and even try your hand at making some classic dishes.

Not only will this save you money, but you’ll also get to experience the culture in a more immersive way.

3. Look out for deals on excursions

Just because you’re travelling on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t factor in several different parts of the country, or even one or two islands into your long-weekend itinerary. If you know where you want to go and what you want to do, then it’s always worthwhile to do a little research before you travel, and avoid paying last minute on the day of your trip. The mainland is very well connected via public transport, whilst many different island groups have frequent ferry services that make them easily accessible, even if you’re tight on time.

If a spot of island hopping is likely to feature on your itinerary, then consider heading to some of the smaller islands. Not only will these less-commercialised spots offer a more authentic taste of island life, but you may find that food and amenities are far cheaper than on the most popular islands.

For example, the island of Agistri is a great option for anyone staying in Athens. Not only is it one of the more affordable islands in the region, it’s only a 60-minute ferry ride away, meaning you can easily enjoy a day trip here. It’s recommended to book as early as possible if you are planning a trip to the islands, since last minute bookings will likely eat further into your budget.

Use some cents

By following these three simple tips, you’ll soon realise how much money you can save on your long weekend in Greece. Travelling doesn’t have to be expensive – there are many ways to see the world without breaking the bank. With a little bit of research, you can have an amazing holiday without spending a fortune.

Psst… do you love reading about saving money on travel? You might also enjoy these:

Come be Social!

Have you joined our FREE Facebook group ?

Guest post provided by Chris Ross

After graduating from university, I left my hometown of London to fulfill my lifelong dream of travelling the world. Now, I want to share my experiences with others, to help encourage more people to explore beyond borders.

The post 3 Simple Ways to Save Money on a Long Weekend in Greece appeared first on BIG tiny World Travel .