How Do You Find Ideas to Write About?

Night Shift, a great film from the 1980s, features Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton, and Shelley Long. You know why I carry this tape recorder, right? That's what Keaton's character Bill Blazejowski (Blaze) tells Winkler in one moment. I'm an idea man, Chuck; I have ideas all the time and I have no control over them.

Or even worse, I may discover that I had a brilliant idea just a few seconds prior but can't remember what it was. I typically have a memory that is comparable to those people who have exceptionally good memories.

What do they go by? In any case, it occasionally fails me.

Therefore, let's tackle the second issue first. You don't have to carry a tape recorder about like Blaze did in Night Shift. You've got one already. It is known as a phone. It has a notebook, a video recorder, and a voice recorder. There is no justification for not writing down that brilliant thought as soon as it comes to you.

Unless you manage to turn on your phone before it pops back out.

or while you're taking a shower. This is also the source of all brilliant ideas. I believe that Valdemar Poulsen, who later created the tape recorder, made this initial discovery in 1898.

However, like Blaze, I tend to be an idea man. About 30 ideas are on my list right now. Although it might not seem like much, there are two things that affect how long the list is. I'll return to it later. The other is that I am usually working on eight of them, so it takes regular input to keep that pipeline full.