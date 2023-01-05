The Key to Your Writing Success Is Simpler Than You Think

Photo by unsplash

I should clarify that I stated good, not amazing. I can write well. Some people have praised my writing skills. They are mistaken. Although I could be, I'm not. And I'm pleased about that.

It's hard effort to be good. Great requires complete dedication. I only fully dedicate myself to one thing. She is also anticipating my completion of this so I can take her out to lunch. So, let's proceed, shall we?

I've developed a lot of skills over the years, including my ability to run, use computers, and take pictures. I just started playing the guitar. I'm going to be good at that pretty soon. Where did I learn this? two factors

I used to be a runner. I'm done. For too long, I believe I was too good, but that is an other story. In March 1978, I began to run. I participated in my first Peachtree 10K Road Race in July 1978 and placed in the top 5% of the field. I did that, but how? Talent? No. Luck? No way.

I ran every day for at least an hour, seven days a week.

We received our first computer in 1982. I put all of my effort into mastering the computer, and within a few months, I had mastered database administration, programming, and the computer. How? You are aware of the solution.

I accomplished the same thing with photography a few decades later. I immersed myself completely, studied everything I could, and practiced constantly.

I'm a good photographer now, but certainly not a great one. I do, however, earn a respectable income from it.

I then started writing. In 2005, I read and followed every blog that was active before beginning to accept paid jobs. I learned two things from this on how to improve my writing and earn any money from it.

Actually, it takes much more than an hour of labor every day to make a reasonable living, but with just a few hours per day, I am making enough money to be content with my earnings.=

Of course, I've become fairly proficient at it.

You came here to learn more about that, after all. With that last sentence, I wasn't intending to come out as arrogant. I don't just keep telling myself I'm fine. That is what my work's sales % is telling me. That is what my following and fans tell me.