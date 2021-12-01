Ingenious Tips and Tricks For bird Photography

Photo by Boris Smokrovic on Unsplash

Photography is a passion but that passion begins to dwindle down when you are fond of bird photography and all the birds are away from your approach. It can also happen when you don’t know much about how to do bird photography and the equipment being used for it. If you are also suffering from the same situation then no need to be worried at all! Yes! We’ve come up here to keep up your passion and enthusiasm for your favorite birds to be photographed. Our filtered and experienced tips for bird photography will give you a feel of accomplishment in your photography domain of birds.

This article will give you a whole overview of the steps you must take to enhance your bird photography experience. So, wait for none, and improve your photography skills with us!

1. Which camera should be the first one to choose?

At the entry-level, you have to keep in mind that you carefully choose your camera. For beginner gear, the RX10 series will be the best recommendation. It is designed as a 20-megapixel fixed lens camera which gives you a wide range moving from 24 mm to 600 mm. The autofocus is present in it benefiting you while locking on the birds. Furthermore, for catching certain moments, there are about 24 frames already installed in it.

The main feature of the camera is its durability and size. Because of being small in size and light in weight, it can be easily carried to any location. In short, a great choice for the photographers to take off on the journey of bird photography!

A camera with changeable lenses can be your first priority. For that, the Sony Alpha 6000 line or the modern 6600 version of it will do its best. It is equipped with APS-C (cropped sensor) camera along with a high resolution of 24.3 megapixels. For megapixels, it’s a huge figure to take a large print. It captures 11 frames for a single shoot per second. Offering you great battery life same as Sony’s full-frame cameras, to have better recommendation of the features learn more .

2. Med-High range set up to intensify bird photography

Mid-High range setups require full-frame cameras like Sony Alpha 7R series or the Alpha 9 series which are the great ones in this sense to opt for. Both cameras have their own advantages. Full frame world benefits you with great advantages as mentioned below.

The advantage of full-frame cameras is believed to be their ISO performance. This means when you enhance the shutter speed with this facility, you get the little noise recorded. A high megapixel game–changer is also one of the leading attributes of full-frame cameras. This thing will facilitate you in cropping the photo with more HQ when you aren’t able to grab a closer look.

Alpha 7R series holds a stronger place in the context of megapixels as compared to Sony Alpha 9 series which give you only 24 megapixels. With Alpha 7R you can print a larger picture. However, Sony Alpha 9 series also speak louder for its worth by shooting photos at 20FPS and high ISO performance as it is a full-frame camera. Kicking blackouts, the Alpha 9 series is able to click 20 frames per second. It elucidates that you get the pictures of fast-moving objects with no shutter blackout.

Capturing the birds during flight can’t be every time craziness, sometimes you also want to click static wildlife. And in that case, Alpha 7R IV will be your love with autofocus and cropping capabilities.

3. Bird photography with High-End Setup

A high-End setup demands a full-frame camera. And this has been fulfilled by the new release of Sony Alpha 1 (March 2021). It is a multipurpose camera that shoots 30 frames per second with a megapixel figure of 50. So, we can say looking upon this new arrival that Sony has put the features of both Alpha 7R and 9 series in it, making it a wonderful choice. No less than others, It’s a mesmerizing video camera also.

Along with the feature of 30 frames /sec, it is a surprising innovation for bird photography. It is because it’s the first Sony launch that has Birds Eye Autofocus. The lenses of 100-400 mm and 200 to 600 mm will work improvingly with Sony Alpha 1. In lenses case, you can also opt for other options like Sony 600 prime lens and 1.4X Teleconverter if you are out of budget.

Final Word:

In the light of the above discussion, the camera has the main role in bird photography and also the lenses. Full frame cameras can be mostly preferred as they come in high megapixels and ISO performance. The choice of the lens and camera depends on your need and choice. Well, we gathered here the most trusted devices to lift up your photography life!