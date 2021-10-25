Plano, TX

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In Plano, TX

Aamir Kamal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLDZX_0cbaqp8H00
Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

In Plano, the crime rate is higher, 66 percent higher than in other cities, and the chance of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 54. Neighborhood scouts have analyzed this data and found out that the rate of violent crimes per 1000 people is 667, and the chance of being a victim of violent crime is 1 in 363, and property crimes are 1 in 59. There have been reported 431 violent crimes and 4,908 property crimes.

Legacy Circle

The most recent crime is the murder of an older man, Christopher Gambles II, by a 24-year-old man, Jordan Christopher Jacobs. Jacobs was later on arrested. He shot Gambles in his car on the head outside the Mini Market in the 5800 block of Legacy Circle.

N Avenue

There was a burglary in one of the storage facilities in the 500 block of N Avenue on July 7, 2021. He is a white male with tattoos on his chest and arms and an earring in the left ear. The police are still looking for this suspect, and this is one of Plano’s unsolved crimes. You should be cautious of this neighborhood, as this suspect may return and steal more items.

DART Light Rail station

This is a very crowded area since several people are using the DART Light Rail. On April 17, 2021, a man was a victim of fraud and credit card abuse. Two suspects, a black male, and female in their 20’s, on the DART train, approached him, pretending that they needed to pay for a motel using a credit card but only had cash. He agreed to help them.

However, the male suspect drew a gun on the victim and stole his belongings. The suspects later withdrew a large sum of amount from the victim’s bank accounts. The male suspect had another white male helping him make the withdrawals. The black male was captured on camera withdrawing from 8 cities while the white male from 2 cities. They used fake driving licenses, using the victim’s name, allowing them to withdraw the funds. Sources.

Be very careful while in this area. The high traffic of people accessing this train station is the best hunting grounds for most criminals. Ensure that you are aware of your surroundings when in this neighborhood. Avoid dark corners, especially with people standing, sitting, or just lying lazily about. Keep your family, friends, and colleagues updated about your whereabouts.

Conclusion

Avoid carrying any valuables with you, especially cash or flashy jewelry. These always act as a magnet for thieves, who case places that people frequent, and equate how much they are worth by looking at how they are dressed, the car they drive, or the cash in their wallet. An even better solution that is good for your health and protection is enrolling in a self-defense class.

Disclosure: Every bit of information is checked and all the sources of this information are cited below.

Link

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/32-year-old-man-dies-after-being-found-shot-in-plano-police-say/2676596/

http://www.ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=197&P=unsolved

https://crimegrade.org/safest-places-in-plano-tx/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write high search engine optimized articles for Newsbreak. I have no intention to promote any service or affiliate program. I am just good with SEO.

Cleveland, OH
399 followers

More from Aamir Kamal

Chronological Order To Watch Entire DC Animated Movies

What is the Chronological Order to Watch DC Animated Movies? That's a question I get asked a lot from die-hard comic book fans. The DC Universe, an American animated film franchise and shared comic book universe based on a multitude of popular superhero movies, is an American multimedia franchise and shared comic book universe based on a number of popular superhero comics, produced and released by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Worst Places To Live in Massachusetts

Thinking of shifting? For a job? Or to have a new start in life? Great! There are a lot of places to make a new start at! But, as it is good, there is bad too! So, before you make a decision, look at these five worst places to live in Massachusetts. Make sure to stay clear from these places and then think of the best possible choice for yourself! Here we go then:

Read full story

Why Capital One Account Restricted?

I have received a lot of answer requests on my Quora account where people asked me, "Why my Capital One account is restricted? and how could they reinstate their Capital one account?" So, I thought, why not answer this question here.

Read full story

How to Get the PIN for a Chase debit card?

If you want to activate your Chase debit card, there are two situations that we can discuss here. If you already know that you have a Chase debit card, but they forgot their PIN, the second type of people are those that just got a Chase debit card and are interested in getting a PIN for their Chase debit card. In this article, we will discuss both situations.

Read full story

Canada is Opening Borders to US Tourists for Casino Profits

Gambling has been popular in Canada for centuries. It is thought that gambling began prior to the arrival of travelers from Europe whereby native members would gamble for natural resources. Although this was considered a pastime for many, it also held significant cultural value. Upon the arrival of the European travelers, gambling became frowned upon due to the illegality of games using dice.

Read full story

6 Illegal Shots in Tennis That You Should Know About

Tennis is no doubt one of the most enjoyable sports in the world. As a matter of fact, it ranks super-high among the individual or non-team sports category. Now, in case you are considering a career in tennis, you should know that not every ball hit is right. In other words, you are not allowed to hit your ball in specific directions or in specific manners. In this article, we are going to tell you about the top 6 illegal tennis ball hits so that you can avoid them in the future. You can check out reviews of the Best Tennis rackets if you are interested to buy a good Tennis racket.

Read full story
Beaver, PA

A hard-hitting lesson on the impending “truck crash” that is the Delta Variant

Beaver, PA. — With not even a year passing since the last accident, another truck had to turn around at the train bridge that passes over Leopard Ln. This is the second incident of this kind in the past few months. Why haven't members of the city council attempted to resolve this issue by implementing more ordinances and installing new warning signs that include lighted clearance height signs of the structure? Trucks that don’t fit the requirements have continued to make the turn onto the road and attempt to make it through to Interstate 376 (I-376).

Read full story

5 Side Hustles You Should Start While Living In The United States

A survey conducted by Zapier predicated that "1 in 3 Americans have a side-hustle." Having a side-hustle could help you make more money on the side. You can reinvest that money into other ventures, and also, sometimes your side-hustle could be a full-time job when you understand the business more enough and be a little smart with it.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

Is Nassau County Set to Become The East Coast’s Gambling Capital?

All of the signs point towards New York overtaking New Jersey as the key gambling territory on the east coast of the USA. The regulatory framework is developing quickly in NY, and there is a clear move towards liberalization.

Read full story

Know The Benefits of Online Shopping

Online shopping is trendy nowadays. The beginning when online shopping was begun was the time of 1994 when a well-known US chain of Pizza Hut began to sell pizzas online through a flat grey website ‘PizzaNet’ portal. The year 1994 denoted the time of online shopping in view of one more explanation. This was the year when Amazon dispatched and they were selling books around then. The pandemic clearly moved the world more to the computerized market and now individuals are more concerned with shopping. Online shopping increased after the first wave of pandemics.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best The Thurmanator Burger Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to devour The Thurmantor Burger? This burger consists of mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppers, a 12-ounce burger patty, bacon, cheddar, another 12-ounce burger patty, sautéed mushrooms & onions, ham, mozzarella & American cheese, all packed in two buns at the top and bottom, served with crispy fries and a pickle spear.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Slyman’s Corned Beef Restaurants In Ohio

Do you want to eat corned beef that is appetizing and tasty? Ohio has a restaurant for corned beef at every corner. Here’s the list of the 5 best-corned beef restaurants which are very pocket-friendly and served in good quantities to make your day. The corned beef is prepared with love and can literally leave you licking your fingers.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chicken Fajitas Restaurants In Ohio

Ohio is famous for the delicious recipe chicken Fajitas that made in Ohio chicken Fajitas restaurant. This restaurant made chicken Fajitas that are like by Fajitas lovers and fast-food lovers. They used natural ingredients to made Fajitas and properly cooked them.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Biggest festivals in Ohio to Attend

Ohio is a state of the midwestern region of the united state and has the 34th largest city from 50 states of the united state. Ohio is the seventh most popular and populated city. Ohio's name comes from the Ohio River, whose name originates from Seneca, Ohio: Yö meaning "great city" or "larger creek." Ohio has the largest area of attraction that enhances tourists to take a tour of this city from all over the world.

Read full story
Texas State

Best Diamond Exchange In Houston: A Review

Diamond Exchange Houston tracks and manages high-value diamonds, including engagement rings, wholesale diamonds, custom jewelry, loose diamonds, and jewelry consignments with a fair listing price, accuracy, and efficiency.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Ohio

Everyone loves their hometown burger restaurant or joints. In Ohio, there are many burger restaurants with delicious, affordable burgers and fast-food restaurants. Ohio is one of the old cities with delicious burger joints. These restaurants provide buyers to their customers daily, and people enjoy it. Here the five best burger restaurants in Ohio.

Read full story
Colorado State

5 Best Ribs Restaurants In Colorado

Colorado is a state in the mountain west subregion of western united state full of natural resources. They considered Colorado as the healthiest place according to the health care center. The restaurant made healthy food with fresh, natural ingredients. The favorite food of people is Ribs in Colorado restaurant, which is meatier and most favorable for ribs.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Goetta Hash Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to eat something tempting and tasty for breakfast? Let me help you with it. Here are the five best restaurants are known for goetta hash in Ohio. Now you don’t have to waste time searching. Order your juicy goetta sandwich with grilled chicken and melted cheese on the top now.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chilli Hot Dogs Restaurants in Ohio

Have you ever craved chili dogs so much and you couldn’t decide amongst the restaurants? The hot dog is served, in a steamed bun, topped with salt, mustard sauce, chopped onions, and meat sauce, wrapped in a loaf of bread to make it even tastier. They are an American classic and literally go with everything. There are numerous chili dog restaurants in Ohio. Here are the top 5 restaurants for chili dogs that might help satisfy your cravings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy