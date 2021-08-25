5 Worst Places To Live in Massachusetts

Aamir Kamal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUXqL_0bc4mJF600
Mor Shani / Unsplash

Thinking of shifting? For a job? Or to have a new start in life? Great! There are a lot of places to make a new start at! But, as it is good, there is bad too! So, before you make a decision, look at these five worst places to live in Massachusetts. Make sure to stay clear from these places and then think of the best possible choice for yourself! Here we go then:

5. South End, Mass.

This is the least bad place to live in if you are thinking of shifting to Massachusetts. But still, it is not a nice place to go to, especially if you have other options. It is labeled in the top five worst places to live in Massachusetts because it is a small place in itself but still had a higher crime rate than the other larger cities. Not only the higher crime rate, but there are also very low opportunities for jobs.

4. Memorial Square, Mass.

Memorial Square is another one of the five worst places to live in Massachusetts as the crime rate and job opportunities are higher and lower, respectively! Not only is this, but the public school system is also very bad. The Area Vibes gives the living cost a C to Memorial Square. So, it is better not to opt for this place as there are better options out there other than this.

You can watch this video for a higher understanding of the five worst places to live in Massachusetts.

3. Fitchburg, Mass.

Fitchburg is listed as the less desirable place by Roadsnacks as it is a very dangerous place to live in because of its crime rate. There were two murders reported in the past year other than robberies. Other than the crime rate, unemployment is also around 9.1 percent. This is why it is considered the third-worst place to live in Massachusetts.

2. North Adams, Mass.

After Springfield, north Adams comes. It is considered the far worst place to live in after Springfield in Massachusetts. This may be because of the small population living there or maybe because the people living there are mostly thieves.

Yes, you heard it right! This is because the unemployment rate is more than 7 percent, and those people have to live off of others to survive, and the fact that the residents there don't even have enough money on themselves to even pay their bills worsen the cases. The housing bill is about $144,300 that too, just for a medium-looking apartment. At the same time, the jobs that you might luckily get do not pay much to pay your housing rent. So good luck living there if you are thinking of it.

1. Springfield, Mass.

Springfield is a beautiful place to look at, but the inside is not as good as it seems. It is just about a few miles away from the Roadsnacks. So if you are thinking of buying a new house in Springfield in Massachusetts, you might as well think of some other place to make your new home. This is a place you would never want to visit in your whole lifetime. This is because of many reasons, some of them include insanely high prices of houses, you cannot afford a house of your own here if you are not filthy rich, it is up to $15,400, even though they are the second-worst in the whole state.

You may think that the expenses are high, so maybe the job would have high payments too, then you are wrong. The annual income of an average person is only about $36,730. More than a quarter of the Springfield population are the victims of conditions worse than poverty there, so you have no idea whether you can survive there even if you are filthy rich. The crime rate here is also high, and, commonly, a resident gets robbed of every day, so be careful when you go out.

You can watch the video to understand the worst places to live in Massachusetts:

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Producing US content on YouTube. Subscribe to my channel: https://youtube.com/aamirkamal

Cleveland, OH
396 followers

More from Aamir Kamal

Why Capital One Account Restricted?

I have received a lot of answer requests on my Quora account where people asked me, "Why my Capital One account is restricted? and how could they reinstate their Capital one account?" So, I thought, why not answer this question here.

Read full story

How to Get the PIN for a Chase debit card?

If you want to activate your Chase debit card, there are two situations that we can discuss here. If you already know that you have a Chase debit card, but they forgot their PIN, the second type of people are those that just got a Chase debit card and are interested in getting a PIN for their Chase debit card. In this article, we will discuss both situations.

Read full story

Canada is Opening Borders to US Tourists for Casino Profits

Gambling has been popular in Canada for centuries. It is thought that gambling began prior to the arrival of travelers from Europe whereby native members would gamble for natural resources. Although this was considered a pastime for many, it also held significant cultural value. Upon the arrival of the European travelers, gambling became frowned upon due to the illegality of games using dice.

Read full story

6 Illegal Shots in Tennis That You Should Know About

Tennis is no doubt one of the most enjoyable sports in the world. As a matter of fact, it ranks super-high among the individual or non-team sports category. Now, in case you are considering a career in tennis, you should know that not every ball hit is right. In other words, you are not allowed to hit your ball in specific directions or in specific manners. In this article, we are going to tell you about the top 6 illegal tennis ball hits so that you can avoid them in the future. You can check out reviews of the Best Tennis rackets if you are interested to buy a good Tennis racket.

Read full story
Beaver, PA

A hard-hitting lesson on the impending “truck crash” that is the Delta Variant

Beaver, PA. — With not even a year passing since the last accident, another truck had to turn around at the train bridge that passes over Leopard Ln. This is the second incident of this kind in the past few months. Why haven't members of the city council attempted to resolve this issue by implementing more ordinances and installing new warning signs that include lighted clearance height signs of the structure? Trucks that don’t fit the requirements have continued to make the turn onto the road and attempt to make it through to Interstate 376 (I-376).

Read full story

5 Side Hustles You Should Start While Living In The United States

A survey conducted by Zapier predicated that "1 in 3 Americans have a side-hustle." Having a side-hustle could help you make more money on the side. You can reinvest that money into other ventures, and also, sometimes your side-hustle could be a full-time job when you understand the business more enough and be a little smart with it.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

Is Nassau County Set to Become The East Coast’s Gambling Capital?

All of the signs point towards New York overtaking New Jersey as the key gambling territory on the east coast of the USA. The regulatory framework is developing quickly in NY, and there is a clear move towards liberalization.

Read full story

Know The Benefits of Online Shopping

Online shopping is trendy nowadays. The beginning when online shopping was begun was the time of 1994 when a well-known US chain of Pizza Hut began to sell pizzas online through a flat grey website ‘PizzaNet’ portal. The year 1994 denoted the time of online shopping in view of one more explanation. This was the year when Amazon dispatched and they were selling books around then. The pandemic clearly moved the world more to the computerized market and now individuals are more concerned with shopping. Online shopping increased after the first wave of pandemics.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best The Thurmanator Burger Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to devour The Thurmantor Burger? This burger consists of mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppers, a 12-ounce burger patty, bacon, cheddar, another 12-ounce burger patty, sautéed mushrooms & onions, ham, mozzarella & American cheese, all packed in two buns at the top and bottom, served with crispy fries and a pickle spear.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Slyman’s Corned Beef Restaurants In Ohio

Do you want to eat corned beef that is appetizing and tasty? Ohio has a restaurant for corned beef at every corner. Here’s the list of the 5 best-corned beef restaurants which are very pocket-friendly and served in good quantities to make your day. The corned beef is prepared with love and can literally leave you licking your fingers.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chicken Fajitas Restaurants In Ohio

Ohio is famous for the delicious recipe chicken Fajitas that made in Ohio chicken Fajitas restaurant. This restaurant made chicken Fajitas that are like by Fajitas lovers and fast-food lovers. They used natural ingredients to made Fajitas and properly cooked them.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Biggest festivals in Ohio to Attend

Ohio is a state of the midwestern region of the united state and has the 34th largest city from 50 states of the united state. Ohio is the seventh most popular and populated city. Ohio's name comes from the Ohio River, whose name originates from Seneca, Ohio: Yö meaning "great city" or "larger creek." Ohio has the largest area of attraction that enhances tourists to take a tour of this city from all over the world.

Read full story
Texas State

Best Diamond Exchange In Houston: A Review

Diamond Exchange Houston tracks and manages high-value diamonds, including engagement rings, wholesale diamonds, custom jewelry, loose diamonds, and jewelry consignments with a fair listing price, accuracy, and efficiency.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Ohio

Everyone loves their hometown burger restaurant or joints. In Ohio, there are many burger restaurants with delicious, affordable burgers and fast-food restaurants. Ohio is one of the old cities with delicious burger joints. These restaurants provide buyers to their customers daily, and people enjoy it. Here the five best burger restaurants in Ohio.

Read full story
Colorado State

5 Best Ribs Restaurants In Colorado

Colorado is a state in the mountain west subregion of western united state full of natural resources. They considered Colorado as the healthiest place according to the health care center. The restaurant made healthy food with fresh, natural ingredients. The favorite food of people is Ribs in Colorado restaurant, which is meatier and most favorable for ribs.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Goetta Hash Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to eat something tempting and tasty for breakfast? Let me help you with it. Here are the five best restaurants are known for goetta hash in Ohio. Now you don’t have to waste time searching. Order your juicy goetta sandwich with grilled chicken and melted cheese on the top now.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chilli Hot Dogs Restaurants in Ohio

Have you ever craved chili dogs so much and you couldn’t decide amongst the restaurants? The hot dog is served, in a steamed bun, topped with salt, mustard sauce, chopped onions, and meat sauce, wrapped in a loaf of bread to make it even tastier. They are an American classic and literally go with everything. There are numerous chili dog restaurants in Ohio. Here are the top 5 restaurants for chili dogs that might help satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Ohio

You can often become overwhelmed with an assignment, workout program, or just needed more time to sleep in. The repercussion of this is that you will miss having breakfast at your standard time. This is where brunch comes in handy, instead of waiting until lunch to enjoy food or skiving breakfast. Instead, you can opt to have brunch, which is a combination of breakfast and lunch. Here are the best restaurants in Ohio that will serve you delicious meals, exactly how you ordered them.

Read full story
Ohio State

Best Actors and Singers From Ohio

If you love watching movies, Tv shows, or listening to music, you understand how a song can determine your mood. Studies show that listening to a song can bring back a specific memory, lighten up your mood or make you pumped up for a strenuous activity like a workout.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy