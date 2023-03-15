Woman thinks stepson should move out so that her son gets his own room

I understand that parents want the best living standards for their children. But some of them might compare their kids’ lives with that of others (step-siblings’ or other kids’) and feel their children have an unfair life. This may drive the parents to make biased decisions in order to give their children the life others have.

I came across such a story in Reddit recently, where the mother asked her 16-year-old stepson to shift full-time to his mother’s house so that her son could get a room for himself. The post had me in a conflict, and I was wondering whether you guys would have an idea.

So, the author and her husband have a pretty big family, with six kids in total - their two sons, her son (16) from a previous relationship, and his two daughters (20 and 16) and son (16) from his previous relationship. They all live together in a four-bedroom house, so things are pretty crowded. Their two youngest boys share a room, like their older boys and girls.

A little while ago, things changed when her oldest stepdaughter went off to university. The girls decided that they would permanently shift to one of their parents’ places so that they each could have a permanent bedroom rather than sharing at each of their parents' houses. So, the 16-year-old girl lives with them full-time, and the 20-year-old lives with her mum. It's a great arrangement for them both, and they still visit their other parents' houses all the time.

The author’s 16-year-old stepson splits his time between their house and his mum's. He shares a room with her biological son when he's here when he stays with his father. Unfortunately, the two of them don't always get along, and they can be heard yelling at each other from time to time.

So, the author suggested to her stepson that maybe he could move in with his mum full-time like his sisters did. That way, both boys would have their own rooms, and there wouldn't be any more fighting. Her stepson ‘overreacted,’ saying she was trying to kick him out, and her husband wasn’t thrilled either.

The author’s son liked the idea and brought it up several times with his stepbrother. It caused some arguments between them.

However, her husband worries that he and his son won't be as close if he moves out, and he thinks that the author is making him feel like he's not wanted. But she claims she wants what's best for all the kids.

“It's not fair that everyone else has their own room at one of their parents' houses except for my son,” she wrote in the post.

What do I think?

Life is sometimes unfair. While some have better living conditions, others struggle to make ends meet. Here, I think the author’s son is unlucky not to have a private room like his step-sisters and stepbrother. But it was wrong of the author to compare the kids in the first place and suggest that her stepson moves from their house to his mother’s so that her biological son would get a room.

To me, it seemed like she focused only on giving her son equal opportunity and didn’t consider how the arrangement would strain her husband’s and stepson’s bond.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

