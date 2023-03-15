Woman opens son's room at night to find sister's BF standing by his bed: "I was looking for my phone"

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash

As a mother, I know how protective we can get of our children. All the watch-outs, don’t dos, etc., are to ensure our kids are happy and safe.

So when I came across this Reddit post about a single mother, I went on high alert mode. I feel her gut instincts were right. But the author needs some reassurance.

The author (38), a single mother, is struggling to make ends meet on her salary as a waitress. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she had to move in with her sister Sarah (42) and her boyfriend David (44) for a couple of months.

The author has an ex-husband (40) who is emotionally harsh, and they share custody of their son (13-year-old Roman), who has ADHD but is doing well in school and sports and has lots of friends. Despite the difficult living situation, the boy is thriving.

Initially, David was not thrilled about the author and Roman moving in, but he quickly became enamored with the boy. He spends a lot of time with the boy, doing his homework with him, watching his favorite shows, buying him gifts and food, and even offering to drive him places. While the mother found this behavior sweet at first, she started to worry that something more nefarious could be going on.

For example, David texts Roman frequently while he is at school and even scolds him for not replying. David used to go out drinking with his friends after work and return home late at night before Roman, but now he is always home, even offering to babysit the boy while the author is at work.

The author also caught David standing by Roman's bed in the middle of the night once. When asked, he shrugged it off, saying, “I was looking for my phone." The door was also closed, which was unusual because Roman always likes it open.

The author is also concerned after David started doing Roman's laundry and some of his clothes went missing. When she asked him not to do this, David claimed he was trying to save water.

The mother is hesitant to bring up her concerns with her sister, fearing that she might get angry and kick them out, leaving them homeless. However, she can't shake off the feeling that David might have ulterior motives for his behavior toward her son.

What do you think?

Most Redditors agree with the author and think David might not have good intentions.

“I can't think of a good reason why someone enters a young boy's room alone late at night and shuts the door behind themselves,” wrote one user.

“Why is a 40yr old man texting a child that isn’t his????? THIS IS ALL VERY WRONG!!!!!,” commented another.

Share your thoughts below in the comment box. Is David trying to harm Roman like the author thinks?